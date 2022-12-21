All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston312542521236917-0-28-4-06-3-0
Toronto332076461077912-2-38-5-35-1-1
Tampa Bay3120101411119012-4-18-6-07-4-0
Buffalo3216142341271097-8-29-6-04-6-1
Florida3315144341111118-4-37-10-14-3-1
Detroit311311733911017-6-36-5-42-5-2
Montreal321515232921127-9-08-6-23-4-0
Ottawa321416230981038-8-06-8-24-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina3220664696829-3-111-3-57-1-0
New Jersey322192441088110-7-111-2-15-5-1
Pittsburgh321994421119110-3-29-6-25-1-1
N.Y. Rangers341811541111937-6-411-5-13-5-0
N.Y. Islanders331813238104929-6-09-7-27-3-0
Washington3417134381049910-5-17-8-33-2-1
Philadelphia331115729821097-9-14-6-64-6-4
Columbus321020222871308-11-12-9-13-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas33198644118919-3-310-5-36-2-3
Winnipeg3221101431088112-5-09-5-111-2-0
Minnesota3118112381008911-6-17-5-15-2-0
Colorado30171123691818-5-29-6-07-2-1
St. Louis3316161331011196-7-110-9-03-4-1
Nashville30131343076938-5-25-8-23-4-2
Arizona301015525831114-3-26-12-30-2-2
Chicago30719418681164-11-23-8-20-7-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas342211145112948-9-014-2-15-4-1
Los Angeles3518125411201249-5-29-7-34-4-2
Seattle311810339108989-6-29-4-17-2-1
Edmonton3317142361181149-8-18-6-13-3-0
Calgary33151263610910610-6-25-6-45-2-1
Vancouver3113153291031225-9-18-6-27-2-0
San Jose3410186261061323-10-57-8-12-5-5
Anaheim33921321811435-7-04-14-34-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 7, San Jose 3

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

