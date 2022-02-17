All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida48331057119714123-3-010-7-56-1-2
Tampa Bay49321167016913916-4-416-7-29-5-1
Toronto46311236516712517-4-114-8-28-2-0
Boston47271645813613215-10-112-6-311-3-1
Detroit50222265014417415-9-37-13-36-6-2
Buffalo4816248401311678-12-48-12-45-7-4
Ottawa4617254381241509-14-18-11-34-7-0
Montreal488337231061915-17-13-16-62-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh50311187016913214-6-517-5-38-2-1
Carolina47321146816311216-4-216-7-26-4-0
N.Y. Rangers48311346614712316-4-215-9-26-3-0
Washington51271596316614212-10-515-5-48-3-1
Columbus47232314714917312-10-111-13-07-8-0
N.Y. Islanders4317206401051229-10-38-10-35-5-1
Philadelphia4815249391221678-11-47-13-53-9-3
New Jersey50172853914618210-13-37-15-27-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado4835947419313521-3-214-6-212-4-2
Minnesota45301236317413416-3-114-9-28-6-1
St. Louis47281456116713118-6-210-8-310-5-2
Nashville49281746015013814-9-014-8-410-5-1
Dallas47261925414114217-7-19-12-19-6-1
Winnipeg47211885013714012-9-19-9-79-5-3
Chicago4918247431201638-11-310-13-44-10-4
Arizona4812324281081805-17-17-15-34-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary47281366216411212-4-416-9-26-5-1
Vegas49281835916214514-11-214-7-18-5-0
Edmonton47261835515414913-10-013-8-312-3-0
Los Angeles48241775513813513-11-211-6-54-5-1
Anaheim50231895514614713-8-410-10-57-4-3
Vancouver49222165012613510-9-312-12-35-3-5
San Jose47222144812614511-10-211-11-23-4-0
Seattle4916294361291739-16-27-13-24-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1, SO

Washington 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you