All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida330061462-0-01-0-01-0-0
Buffalo330061243-0-00-0-01-0-0
Detroit320151392-0-10-0-00-0-1
Toronto42115872-0-10-1-02-1-0
Ottawa32104772-0-00-1-01-1-0
Tampa Bay4220412170-2-02-0-01-1-0
Boston21102671-0-00-1-00-0-0
Montreal404003150-2-00-2-00-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh4202616111-0-11-0-10-0-0
Philadelphia320151692-0-10-0-00-0-0
Washington320151262-0-10-0-01-0-0
N.Y. Rangers421158100-0-12-1-00-1-0
Carolina22004951-0-01-0-01-0-0
New Jersey22004852-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus321041172-0-00-1-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders312028120-0-01-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis330061580-0-03-0-02-0-0
Minnesota330061181-0-02-0-01-0-0
Dallas42204890-0-02-2-00-0-0
Nashville31202781-2-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado3120210131-1-00-1-01-1-0
Winnipeg302119140-0-00-2-10-0-1
Arizona302117170-1-00-1-10-1-0
Chicago403118170-1-00-2-10-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton330061493-0-00-0-03-0-0
San Jose22004931-0-01-0-00-0-0
Anaheim4220413111-1-01-1-01-1-0
Vancouver4121310150-0-01-2-10-0-1
Seattle5131311190-0-01-3-10-1-0
Los Angeles31202971-1-00-1-01-0-0
Vegas312027121-1-00-1-01-1-0
Calgary20111480-0-10-1-00-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Montreal 0

Dallas 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, Seattle 2

Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5, OT

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 5

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

