All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|77
|60
|12
|5
|125
|286
|166
|31-4-3
|29-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Toronto
|77
|46
|21
|10
|102
|262
|213
|26-8-6
|20-13-4
|12-7-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|78
|45
|27
|6
|96
|270
|237
|27-7-5
|18-20-1
|11-11-1
|Florida
|78
|40
|31
|7
|87
|274
|261
|22-12-4
|18-19-3
|16-6-2
|Buffalo
|76
|37
|32
|7
|81
|271
|278
|15-20-4
|22-12-3
|10-12-2
|Ottawa
|78
|37
|34
|7
|81
|246
|254
|22-14-3
|15-20-4
|14-8-1
|Detroit
|77
|35
|33
|9
|79
|231
|252
|19-15-4
|16-18-5
|9-13-2
|Montreal
|78
|30
|42
|6
|66
|219
|289
|16-20-3
|14-22-3
|6-17-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|77
|50
|18
|9
|109
|251
|198
|27-10-3
|23-8-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|78
|49
|21
|8
|106
|271
|217
|22-13-4
|27-8-4
|16-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|78
|46
|21
|11
|103
|267
|210
|23-12-4
|23-9-7
|14-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|39
|30
|9
|87
|227
|214
|22-13-3
|17-17-6
|15-7-2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|38
|30
|10
|86
|249
|254
|22-12-5
|16-18-5
|10-10-5
|Washington
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|240
|243
|17-15-6
|17-19-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|77
|29
|35
|13
|71
|209
|257
|17-17-5
|12-18-8
|6-12-6
|Columbus
|77
|24
|45
|8
|56
|205
|307
|15-21-2
|9-24-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|76
|46
|24
|6
|98
|256
|210
|21-13-5
|25-11-1
|17-6-1
|x-Dallas
|77
|42
|21
|14
|98
|267
|213
|19-10-9
|23-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Minnesota
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|232
|209
|24-11-4
|20-12-6
|14-7-1
|Winnipeg
|78
|43
|32
|3
|89
|235
|218
|24-13-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|216
|227
|20-14-4
|19-16-4
|8-11-4
|St. Louis
|78
|36
|35
|7
|79
|255
|288
|17-16-6
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Arizona
|78
|27
|38
|13
|67
|216
|282
|20-14-4
|7-24-9
|9-11-6
|Chicago
|77
|25
|46
|6
|56
|190
|280
|14-22-3
|11-24-3
|6-18-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|78
|48
|22
|8
|104
|259
|223
|23-15-1
|25-7-7
|11-9-3
|x-Edmonton
|78
|46
|23
|9
|101
|309
|256
|22-12-6
|24-11-3
|16-6-1
|x-Los Angeles
|78
|45
|23
|10
|100
|267
|245
|25-10-4
|20-13-6
|13-7-3
|Seattle
|77
|43
|26
|8
|94
|272
|243
|18-16-4
|25-10-4
|13-9-2
|Calgary
|79
|37
|27
|15
|89
|256
|246
|19-16-4
|18-11-11
|15-6-3
|Vancouver
|77
|34
|36
|7
|75
|263
|290
|17-20-2
|17-16-5
|14-8-1
|San Jose
|77
|22
|39
|16
|60
|226
|295
|8-20-11
|14-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|77
|23
|44
|10
|56
|195
|317
|12-22-3
|11-22-7
|7-14-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Montreal 0
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida 2, Buffalo 1
Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2
Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT
Chicago 4, Calgary 3
Seattle 5, Vancouver 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
