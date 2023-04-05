All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston776012512528616631-4-329-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto7746211010226221326-8-620-13-412-7-3
x-Tampa Bay78452769627023727-7-518-20-111-11-1
Florida78403178727426122-12-418-19-316-6-2
Buffalo76373278127127815-20-422-12-310-12-2
Ottawa78373478124625422-14-315-20-414-8-1
Detroit77353397923125219-15-416-18-59-13-2
Montreal78304266621928916-20-314-22-36-17-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina775018910925119827-10-323-8-619-6-1
x-New Jersey784921810627121722-13-427-8-416-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7846211110326721023-12-423-9-714-9-2
N.Y. Islanders78393098722721422-13-317-17-615-7-2
Pittsburgh783830108624925422-12-516-18-510-10-5
Washington77343497724024317-15-617-19-311-9-4
Philadelphia772935137120925717-17-512-18-86-12-6
Columbus77244585620530715-21-29-24-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado76462469825621021-13-525-11-117-6-1
x-Dallas774221149826721319-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota774423109823220924-11-420-12-614-7-1
Winnipeg78433238923521824-13-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville77393088621622720-14-419-16-48-11-4
St. Louis78363577925528817-16-619-19-19-13-1
Arizona782738136721628220-14-47-24-99-11-6
Chicago77254665619028014-22-311-24-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas784822810425922323-15-125-7-711-9-3
x-Edmonton784623910130925622-12-624-11-316-6-1
x-Los Angeles7845231010026724525-10-420-13-613-7-3
Seattle77432689427224318-16-425-10-413-9-2
Calgary793727158925624619-16-418-11-1115-6-3
Vancouver77343677526329017-20-217-16-514-8-1
San Jose77223916602262958-20-1114-19-54-11-8
Anaheim772344105619531712-22-311-22-77-14-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Montreal 0

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 2, Buffalo 1

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2

Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT

Chicago 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 5, Vancouver 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

