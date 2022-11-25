All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston21183036854712-0-06-3-04-3-0
Toronto2313553169617-2-35-3-23-1-0
Detroit1910542462586-2-24-3-21-2-1
Tampa Bay1911712364616-3-15-4-03-1-0
Montreal2111912367756-5-05-4-13-2-0
Florida2010822269666-2-24-6-03-1-1
Buffalo2091101875705-6-04-5-03-6-0
Ottawa1961211362685-6-01-6-12-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey2016403274468-3-08-1-02-2-0
N.Y. Islanders2113802669557-3-06-5-04-1-0
Carolina2110652558594-3-16-3-43-1-0
N.Y. Rangers2110742463584-3-36-4-11-3-0
Pittsburgh2010732372654-2-16-5-22-0-0
Washington2291032161697-4-12-6-22-1-1
Philadelphia207851950654-4-13-4-41-1-4
Columbus1971111556816-7-01-4-13-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas2012532779566-2-16-3-25-1-1
Colorado1811612364464-3-17-3-04-1-1
Winnipeg1811612351477-2-04-4-15-2-0
St. Louis1910902055655-4-05-5-02-2-0
Nashville209922053656-3-23-6-03-3-0
Minnesota2191022061634-6-15-3-12-2-0
Arizona187921648621-2-16-7-10-1-2
Chicago2061041652734-5-22-5-20-4-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2116413377527-3-09-1-15-2-1
Seattle1911532566546-4-25-1-14-2-1
Los Angeles2211922470766-4-05-5-21-4-1
Calgary209832159656-4-13-4-23-2-0
Edmonton20101002066725-6-05-4-03-2-0
Vancouver2071031770793-4-14-6-23-2-0
San Jose2271231767802-7-35-5-01-2-2
Anaheim2061311353884-4-02-9-13-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

