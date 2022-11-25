All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|21
|18
|3
|0
|36
|85
|47
|12-0-0
|6-3-0
|4-3-0
|Toronto
|23
|13
|5
|5
|31
|69
|61
|7-2-3
|5-3-2
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|62
|58
|6-2-2
|4-3-2
|1-2-1
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|61
|6-3-1
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|Montreal
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|67
|75
|6-5-0
|5-4-1
|3-2-0
|Florida
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|69
|66
|6-2-2
|4-6-0
|3-1-1
|Buffalo
|20
|9
|11
|0
|18
|75
|70
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|3-6-0
|Ottawa
|19
|6
|12
|1
|13
|62
|68
|5-6-0
|1-6-1
|2-4-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|20
|16
|4
|0
|32
|74
|46
|8-3-0
|8-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|13
|8
|0
|26
|69
|55
|7-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|Carolina
|21
|10
|6
|5
|25
|58
|59
|4-3-1
|6-3-4
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|63
|58
|4-3-3
|6-4-1
|1-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|72
|65
|4-2-1
|6-5-2
|2-0-0
|Washington
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|61
|69
|7-4-1
|2-6-2
|2-1-1
|Philadelphia
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|50
|65
|4-4-1
|3-4-4
|1-1-4
|Columbus
|19
|7
|11
|1
|15
|56
|81
|6-7-0
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|79
|56
|6-2-1
|6-3-2
|5-1-1
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|46
|4-3-1
|7-3-0
|4-1-1
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|51
|47
|7-2-0
|4-4-1
|5-2-0
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|9
|0
|20
|55
|65
|5-4-0
|5-5-0
|2-2-0
|Nashville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|65
|6-3-2
|3-6-0
|3-3-0
|Minnesota
|21
|9
|10
|2
|20
|61
|63
|4-6-1
|5-3-1
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|48
|62
|1-2-1
|6-7-1
|0-1-2
|Chicago
|20
|6
|10
|4
|16
|52
|73
|4-5-2
|2-5-2
|0-4-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|21
|16
|4
|1
|33
|77
|52
|7-3-0
|9-1-1
|5-2-1
|Seattle
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|66
|54
|6-4-2
|5-1-1
|4-2-1
|Los Angeles
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|70
|76
|6-4-0
|5-5-2
|1-4-1
|Calgary
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|59
|65
|6-4-1
|3-4-2
|3-2-0
|Edmonton
|20
|10
|10
|0
|20
|66
|72
|5-6-0
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|Vancouver
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|70
|79
|3-4-1
|4-6-2
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|22
|7
|12
|3
|17
|67
|80
|2-7-3
|5-5-0
|1-2-2
|Anaheim
|20
|6
|13
|1
|13
|53
|88
|4-4-0
|2-9-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT
Washington 3, Calgary 0
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO
Colorado at Nashville, ppd
Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, ppd
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
