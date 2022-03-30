All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|66
|45
|15
|6
|96
|271
|195
|27-6-0
|18-9-6
|12-2-2
|Tampa Bay
|66
|42
|18
|6
|90
|219
|185
|20-6-4
|22-12-2
|12-6-1
|Toronto
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|245
|201
|24-7-2
|18-12-3
|11-6-0
|Boston
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|204
|180
|20-11-2
|21-9-3
|14-4-1
|Detroit
|66
|26
|32
|8
|60
|189
|253
|17-12-5
|9-20-3
|6-9-3
|Buffalo
|68
|24
|33
|11
|59
|186
|240
|12-16-6
|12-17-5
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|37
|6
|52
|171
|217
|12-19-3
|11-18-3
|5-11-2
|Montreal
|67
|18
|38
|11
|47
|173
|254
|10-19-4
|8-19-7
|7-10-3
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|67
|44
|15
|8
|96
|225
|161
|24-5-4
|20-10-4
|12-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|206
|174
|22-6-3
|21-13-2
|11-6-0
|Pittsburgh
|68
|40
|18
|10
|90
|227
|182
|19-10-5
|21-8-5
|12-6-2
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|16-14-5
|21-7-5
|14-6-1
|Columbus
|67
|32
|30
|5
|69
|219
|250
|18-14-3
|14-16-2
|8-14-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|178
|181
|17-13-4
|12-14-5
|8-6-2
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|16-14-3
|8-23-2
|9-11-2
|Philadelphia
|67
|21
|35
|11
|53
|172
|237
|13-15-6
|8-20-5
|5-11-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|67
|47
|14
|6
|100
|255
|185
|26-4-3
|21-10-3
|13-5-3
|Minnesota
|65
|41
|20
|4
|86
|241
|203
|24-7-1
|17-13-3
|10-8-1
|Nashville
|67
|39
|24
|4
|82
|221
|195
|21-11-0
|18-13-4
|13-6-1
|St. Louis
|65
|36
|20
|9
|81
|230
|188
|21-9-4
|15-11-5
|12-5-3
|Dallas
|65
|37
|25
|3
|77
|192
|194
|21-9-1
|16-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|68
|33
|25
|10
|76
|212
|209
|19-13-2
|14-12-8
|13-6-5
|Chicago
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|235
|11-17-5
|13-16-5
|4-13-5
|Arizona
|66
|20
|41
|5
|45
|168
|240
|9-22-1
|11-19-4
|6-11-2
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|66
|40
|18
|8
|88
|232
|162
|21-7-6
|19-11-2
|10-7-1
|Los Angeles
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|196
|194
|18-14-4
|18-9-5
|8-8-2
|Edmonton
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|233
|216
|21-12-0
|16-13-5
|14-5-0
|Vegas
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|216
|206
|20-13-3
|16-15-1
|12-5-1
|Vancouver
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|193
|195
|14-13-5
|18-14-4
|8-5-5
|San Jose
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|173
|204
|16-14-4
|13-14-4
|8-8-3
|Anaheim
|68
|27
|30
|11
|65
|191
|221
|16-15-4
|11-15-7
|10-8-3
|Seattle
|66
|21
|39
|6
|48
|176
|233
|11-18-3
|10-21-3
|5-14-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3
Toronto 6, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT
Florida 7, Montreal 4
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, Ottawa 1
Colorado 2, Calgary 1
Dallas 3, Anaheim 2
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.