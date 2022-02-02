All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida47321056919413923-3-09-7-56-1-2
Tampa Bay46301066615713016-4-414-6-29-5-1
Toronto42291036115311216-4-113-6-28-2-0
Boston43261435513112015-8-111-6-210-3-1
Detroit46202064612715714-8-36-12-36-6-2
Buffalo4514247351171577-12-37-12-44-7-4
Ottawa4014224321101367-11-17-11-34-6-0
Montreal44829723991725-13-13-16-62-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina423192641479816-4-115-5-16-4-0
N.Y. Rangers47301346414512215-4-215-9-26-3-0
Pittsburgh46271186215412413-6-514-5-36-2-1
Washington46251295914912512-7-513-5-48-2-1
Columbus43202214113615912-10-18-12-06-8-0
N.Y. Islanders381616638931029-9-37-7-35-5-1
Philadelphia4515228381131528-10-47-12-43-9-2
New Jersey45152553512616310-11-35-14-27-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado4432846818312920-2-212-6-211-3-2
Nashville46281446014412514-7-014-7-410-3-1
Minnesota40271035715612014-3-113-7-27-4-1
St. Louis44261355715312117-5-29-8-39-5-2
Dallas43231824812913115-6-18-12-16-5-1
Winnipeg42181774312012810-8-18-9-66-4-2
Chicago4516227391121518-10-38-12-43-8-4
Arizona441129426971655-15-16-14-34-10-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas46271635715813714-10-213-6-17-4-0
Anaheim48231695514113713-7-410-9-57-2-3
Los Angeles46231675313112713-10-210-6-54-4-1
Calgary4122136501321027-4-415-9-24-5-1
San Jose46222044812614211-9-211-11-23-3-0
Edmonton41221634713713512-8-010-8-310-2-0
Vancouver4620206461151268-8-312-12-35-3-5
Seattle4514274321181599-14-25-13-23-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 8, Columbus 4

Vancouver 3, Chicago 1

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Toronto 6, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

