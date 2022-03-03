All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida54361357722116124-6-012-7-57-1-2
Tampa Bay53351267618315118-5-417-7-210-5-1
Toronto54351547419815719-6-116-9-39-4-0
Boston55331847016614816-10-117-8-312-3-1
Detroit54242465416019416-11-38-13-36-7-2
Ottawa53192954313716910-16-29-13-35-10-1
Buffalo5517308421481968-14-49-16-46-9-4
Montreal5514347351322108-17-16-17-65-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina54371257918513019-4-218-8-39-5-0
Pittsburgh56341487618314915-8-519-6-310-4-1
N.Y. Rangers54341557316213718-5-316-10-27-4-0
Washington56291896718015613-11-516-7-410-5-1
Columbus54282515717919615-11-113-14-08-10-0
N.Y. Islanders51202384813114610-11-410-12-45-5-1
New Jersey54193054316719711-13-38-17-28-9-2
Philadelphia54162810421351899-15-57-13-54-10-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado55401148421915523-3-217-8-213-5-2
St. Louis53321567019114619-6-213-9-411-5-2
Minnesota52321736719616616-5-116-12-28-6-1
Nashville54302046416615515-10-015-10-411-5-1
Dallas53302036315515420-7-110-13-211-7-2
Winnipeg54242195716316614-10-110-11-810-6-4
Chicago55202784813818810-14-410-13-44-11-5
Arizona5415354341241968-20-17-15-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary53321477118613015-4-517-10-27-6-1
Los Angeles55291976516215714-12-215-7-56-5-1
Edmonton55302146418217514-11-016-10-413-3-0
Vegas55302146417716215-13-315-8-110-5-1
Anaheim56262196116517215-10-411-11-59-6-3
Vancouver56272366015816112-10-315-13-38-4-5
San Jose54242465414316813-12-311-12-34-6-2
Seattle56173453914419910-17-37-17-24-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Florida 3, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Boston 5, Vegas 2

Arizona 2, Colorado 1

Montreal 5, Calgary 4, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

