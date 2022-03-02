All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|11
|6
|76
|182
|146
|18-4-4
|17-7-2
|10-5-1
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|23-6-0
|12-7-5
|6-1-2
|Toronto
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|197
|152
|19-5-1
|16-9-3
|9-3-0
|Boston
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|161
|146
|16-10-1
|16-8-3
|12-3-1
|Detroit
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|160
|194
|16-11-3
|8-13-3
|6-7-2
|Ottawa
|52
|19
|28
|5
|43
|137
|166
|10-16-2
|9-12-3
|5-9-1
|Buffalo
|54
|16
|30
|8
|40
|143
|195
|8-14-4
|8-16-4
|5-9-4
|Montreal
|54
|13
|34
|7
|33
|127
|206
|8-17-1
|5-17-6
|5-8-2
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|53
|37
|11
|5
|79
|185
|126
|19-4-2
|18-7-3
|9-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|15-8-5
|18-6-3
|10-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|33
|15
|5
|71
|157
|134
|17-5-3
|16-10-2
|7-4-0
|Washington
|55
|28
|18
|9
|65
|176
|156
|12-11-5
|16-7-4
|9-5-1
|Columbus
|54
|28
|25
|1
|57
|179
|196
|15-11-1
|13-14-0
|8-10-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|20
|22
|8
|48
|128
|142
|10-10-4
|10-12-4
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|167
|197
|11-13-3
|8-17-2
|8-9-2
|Philadelphia
|53
|16
|27
|10
|42
|131
|184
|9-14-5
|7-13-5
|4-10-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|54
|40
|10
|4
|84
|218
|153
|23-3-2
|17-7-2
|13-4-2
|St. Louis
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|188
|141
|19-6-2
|13-8-4
|11-5-2
|Minnesota
|51
|31
|17
|3
|65
|191
|162
|16-5-1
|15-12-2
|8-6-1
|Nashville
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|163
|151
|15-10-0
|15-9-4
|11-5-1
|Dallas
|52
|29
|20
|3
|61
|151
|151
|19-7-1
|10-13-2
|11-7-2
|Winnipeg
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|163
|166
|14-10-1
|10-11-8
|10-6-4
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|9-14-4
|10-13-4
|4-11-5
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
|7-20-1
|7-15-3
|5-11-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|182
|125
|15-4-4
|17-10-2
|7-6-1
|Los Angeles
|54
|29
|18
|7
|65
|159
|153
|14-12-2
|15-6-5
|6-5-1
|Vegas
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|175
|157
|15-12-3
|15-8-1
|10-5-1
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|63
|179
|171
|14-11-0
|16-10-3
|13-3-0
|Anaheim
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|165
|172
|15-10-4
|11-11-5
|9-6-3
|Vancouver
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|154
|158
|12-10-3
|14-13-3
|8-4-5
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|13-12-3
|11-12-3
|4-6-2
|Seattle
|55
|16
|34
|5
|37
|140
|196
|9-17-3
|7-17-2
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2
Toronto 5, Washington 3
Boston 7, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday's Games
Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT
Calgary 5, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4
Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Anaheim 4, Boston 3
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.