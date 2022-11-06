All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston1210202051306-0-04-2-02-2-0
Detroit127321639375-1-12-2-11-2-0
Toronto137421637345-1-02-3-22-1-0
Tampa Bay127411540383-1-14-3-03-0-0
Buffalo127501449384-2-03-3-02-3-0
Florida126511338393-0-13-5-02-1-1
Montreal125611134403-3-02-3-12-1-0
Ottawa11470838384-3-00-4-01-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey129301844314-2-05-1-02-2-0
Carolina128311739343-2-05-1-13-1-0
N.Y. Rangers136431538413-2-33-2-01-2-0
Philadelphia116321428283-1-13-2-11-0-2
N.Y. Islanders127501441304-2-03-3-02-1-0
Washington135621235383-2-12-4-11-0-1
Pittsburgh124621042443-1-11-5-11-0-0
Columbus12390630552-5-01-4-01-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas128311746274-1-04-2-14-0-0
Winnipeg117311533274-1-03-2-14-1-0
Colorado116411340312-1-14-3-02-0-1
Chicago125521234394-2-11-3-10-2-1
Minnesota115511135402-4-03-1-11-1-0
Nashville125611134402-3-13-3-01-2-0
Arizona11461931451-2-13-4-00-1-1
St. Louis9360621351-4-02-2-00-2-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas1311202246275-1-06-1-04-1-0
Seattle137421645402-3-15-1-12-2-1
Los Angeles147611549533-3-04-3-10-2-0
Edmonton127501446424-5-03-0-02-1-0
Calgary105411132334-4-11-0-02-2-0
Vancouver12363941492-3-11-3-22-1-0
Anaheim12471936562-1-02-6-13-2-0
San Jose14383936491-5-32-3-00-1-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Arizona 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Calgary 3, OT

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, SO

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

