All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Tampa Bay30206444988010-3-210-3-27-3-1
Toronto30208242987612-4-18-4-16-2-0
Florida291874401048714-3-04-4-44-1-2
Detroit3115133338810411-3-24-10-14-4-2
Boston26141023071697-5-17-5-16-3-1
Buffalo301015525821046-8-24-7-33-4-2
Ottawa28917220791015-9-04-8-23-4-0
Montreal31721317671095-10-12-11-22-5-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina2921714395629-3-012-4-13-2-0
Washington31186743108819-3-49-3-36-2-0
N.Y. Rangers3019744286778-3-211-4-25-1-0
Pittsburgh3017853991768-5-29-3-34-2-0
Columbus28141312991959-3-15-10-02-5-0
Philadelphia29121252977956-6-26-6-33-4-1
New Jersey301015525821057-7-33-8-24-4-2
N.Y. Islanders2681262257772-5-36-7-31-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota301992401129210-2-19-7-15-3-0
Nashville30191013989799-5-010-5-16-2-1
St. Louis311795391068511-3-26-6-36-4-2
Colorado271782361159110-2-17-6-14-3-0
Winnipeg301411533908710-6-14-5-44-2-2
Dallas291512232828511-3-14-9-16-4-1
Chicago30111542672976-6-25-9-23-3-2
Arizona29621214561092-10-14-11-12-7-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas3220120401149810-7-010-5-05-4-0
Anaheim321796401038910-4-37-5-37-1-2
Calgary2815763687624-3-411-4-22-4-1
Edmonton2918110361019010-6-08-5-08-2-0
Los Angeles30141153380798-6-26-5-32-2-1
San Jose30151413178857-7-18-7-02-2-0
Vancouver31141523081908-7-16-8-13-3-2
Seattle301017323841086-9-14-8-22-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd

Colorado at Boston, ppd

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd

Nashville at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd

Dallas at Chicago, ppd

Seattle at Calgary, ppd

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

