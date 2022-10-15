All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|San Jose
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|9
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 5, Colorado 3
Vegas 1, Chicago 0
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
Saturday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.