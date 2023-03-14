All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston665011510524814827-3-323-8-212-5-3
Toronto66401888822617924-7-416-11-49-6-2
Tampa Bay68402268623720724-6-516-16-110-8-1
Florida67332777322922619-10-414-17-311-4-2
Buffalo66332857124223913-18-320-10-210-10-1
Ottawa67333047021021819-12-214-18-212-6-0
Detroit67302896920021917-12-413-16-57-12-2
Montreal68273566019024814-17-313-18-34-12-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina66441489622216824-8-220-6-616-5-1
New Jersey67441769423618119-13-225-4-414-5-2
N.Y. Rangers673819108622218918-11-420-8-69-7-2
Pittsburgh673423107822121619-10-515-13-58-7-5
N.Y. Islanders68342687619618720-12-314-14-513-6-1
Washington68322977121120515-13-417-16-311-7-2
Philadelphia672432115917222212-16-412-16-76-11-5
Columbus65203874716924413-20-27-18-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas673717138723418017-9-820-8-513-3-4
Minnesota67382188419517821-10-317-11-511-7-1
Colorado65372268021418518-11-519-11-113-5-1
Winnipeg68382737921319421-11-217-16-114-6-0
Nashville65342477518819017-11-317-13-47-9-3
St. Louis66293256320524214-15-415-17-17-11-1
Arizona672432115918823717-11-37-21-88-8-5
Chicago67233865217123914-18-39-20-35-13-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas68422069022218821-13-121-7-58-7-2
Los Angeles67382098522822120-9-318-11-610-4-2
Edmonton68372388226423117-12-520-11-310-6-0
Seattle67372378123421616-14-421-9-310-7-2
Calgary673024137320920516-14-314-10-109-4-3
Vancouver65283256122225315-17-113-15-411-5-0
Anaheim672235105417227111-16-311-19-77-9-2
San Jose67193612501932576-19-813-17-43-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Nashville 2, Detroit 1

Chicago 6, Boston 3

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you