EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston776012512528616631-4-329-8-216-5-3
x-Toronto7645211010025821125-8-620-13-412-7-3
x-Tampa Bay77452669626723127-7-518-19-111-11-1
Florida77393178527226021-12-418-19-315-6-2
Buffalo75373178127027615-20-422-11-310-11-2
Ottawa77373468024425122-14-315-20-314-8-1
Detroit76343397722625219-15-415-18-58-13-2
Montreal77304166621928416-19-314-22-36-16-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina764918910724819626-10-323-8-619-6-1
x-New Jersey774821810426621621-13-427-8-415-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers7745211110126120722-12-423-9-714-9-2
N.Y. Islanders78393098722721422-13-317-17-615-7-2
Pittsburgh773829108624824922-12-516-17-510-9-5
Washington77343497724024317-15-617-19-311-9-4
Philadelphia762934137120725317-17-512-17-86-12-6
Columbus76244485620330315-21-29-23-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Dallas774221149826721319-10-923-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota774423109823220924-11-420-12-614-7-1
Colorado75452469625220721-13-524-11-117-6-1
Winnipeg77433138923421524-12-219-19-116-7-0
Nashville76383088421322519-14-419-16-48-11-4
St. Louis77353577725128616-16-619-19-19-13-1
Arizona772737136721527420-14-47-23-99-11-6
Chicago76244665418627714-22-310-24-36-18-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas774822710325722023-15-125-7-611-9-3
x-Los Angeles7745221010026624225-9-420-13-613-6-3
x-Edmonton77452399930625522-12-623-11-315-6-1
Seattle75412689025924017-16-424-10-412-9-2
Calgary773626158725024119-15-417-11-1115-6-3
Vancouver76343577526128517-19-217-16-514-7-1
San Jose76223915592232918-20-1014-19-54-11-8
Anaheim772344105619531712-22-311-22-77-14-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1

Calgary 5, Anaheim 4

Monday's Games

Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

