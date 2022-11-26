All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston21183036854712-0-06-3-04-3-0
Toronto2313553169597-2-36-3-23-1-0
Detroit2011542666617-2-24-3-21-2-1
Tampa Bay2012712569637-3-15-4-03-1-0
Florida2110832373716-2-34-6-03-1-1
Montreal2111912365736-5-05-4-13-2-0
Buffalo2191201876735-7-04-5-03-6-0
Ottawa2071211563695-6-02-6-12-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey2218403682489-3-09-1-03-2-0
N.Y. Islanders2315803077598-3-07-5-06-1-0
Carolina2211652761615-3-16-3-43-1-0
Pittsburgh2211832577704-3-17-5-23-0-0
N.Y. Rangers2210842466624-4-36-4-11-3-0
Washington2391132162747-4-12-7-22-2-1
Philadelphia2271051953744-5-13-5-41-3-4
Columbus2071211558846-8-01-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas2212642884656-2-26-4-25-2-2
Colorado1912612568475-3-17-3-05-1-1
Winnipeg1912612556517-2-05-4-16-2-0
St. Louis21111002262745-4-06-6-02-2-0
Nashville209922053656-3-23-6-03-3-0
Minnesota209922058594-6-15-3-12-2-0
Arizona197931751661-2-16-7-20-1-2
Chicago2061041650714-5-22-5-20-4-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2216513379617-4-09-1-15-3-1
Seattle2012532770566-4-26-1-15-2-1
Los Angeles2312922675786-4-06-5-22-4-1
Edmonton21111002270755-6-06-4-03-2-0
Calgary219932161686-4-13-5-23-2-0
Vancouver2071031775793-4-14-6-23-2-0
San Jose2371331769852-8-35-5-01-3-2
Anaheim2161411354894-5-02-9-13-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Ottawa 5, Anaheim 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 4, Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Detroit 4, Arizona 3, SO

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Calgary 2

St. Louis 5, Florida 4, OT

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

