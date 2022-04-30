All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Florida825818612234024634-7-024-11-619-5-2
x-Toronto825421711531525331-8-223-13-516-8-2
x-Tampa Bay825123811028723327-8-624-15-215-8-3
x-Boston825126510725522026-13-225-13-318-7-1
Buffalo823239117523229017-18-615-21-58-14-4
Detroit823240107423031218-16-714-24-38-15-3
Ottawa82334277322726615-22-418-20-311-12-3
Montreal822249115522131911-26-411-23-79-14-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Carolina825420811627820229-8-425-12-417-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers825224611025420727-10-425-14-216-9-1
x-Pittsburgh8246251110327222923-13-523-12-614-9-3
x-Washington8244261210027524519-16-625-10-616-9-1
N.Y. Islanders823735108423123720-16-517-19-515-9-2
Columbus82373878126230021-15-516-23-29-17-0
New Jersey82274696324830716-20-511-26-49-14-3
Philadelphia822546116121129814-21-611-25-58-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado825619711931223432-5-424-14-315-7-4
x-Minnesota825322711331025331-8-222-14-513-10-3
x-St. Louis8249221110931124226-10-523-12-617-6-3
x-Dallas82463069823824627-10-419-20-214-8-4
x-Nashville81452979726224725-14-220-15-516-7-2
Winnipeg813832118724825422-15-316-17-814-6-6
Chicago822842126821929114-21-614-21-65-15-6
Arizona81245075520230910-27-314-23-49-12-4

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Calgary8250211111129320825-9-725-12-416-8-2
x-Edmonton824927610429025228-12-121-15-521-5-0
x-Los Angeles824427119923923621-16-423-11-712-10-4
Vegas82433189426624822-15-421-16-416-7-3
Vancouver824030129224923620-14-720-16-513-6-7
San Jose823237137721426418-18-514-19-89-12-5
Anaheim823137147623227117-19-514-18-911-12-3
Seattle81274866021328116-22-311-26-36-20-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Seattle 3, San Jose 0

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

