EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida66451569627119527-6-018-9-612-2-2
Tampa Bay66421869021918520-6-422-12-212-6-1
Toronto66421958924520124-7-218-12-311-6-0
Boston66412058720418020-11-221-9-314-4-1
Detroit67263296119325817-12-69-20-36-9-3
Buffalo682433115918624012-16-612-17-57-10-4
Ottawa66233765217121712-19-311-18-35-11-2
Montreal671838114717325410-19-48-19-77-10-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina67441589622516124-5-420-10-412-7-1
N.Y. Rangers68441959321117822-6-322-13-211-6-0
Pittsburgh684018109022718219-10-521-8-512-6-2
Washington683721108422519716-14-521-7-514-6-1
Columbus67323056921925018-14-314-16-28-14-0
N.Y. Islanders65292796717818117-13-412-14-58-6-2
New Jersey66243755320323916-14-38-23-29-11-2
Philadelphia672135115317223713-15-68-20-55-11-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado674714610025518526-4-321-10-313-5-3
Minnesota65412048624120324-7-117-13-310-8-1
St. Louis66372098323419121-9-416-11-512-5-3
Nashville67392448222119521-11-018-13-413-6-1
Dallas65372537719219421-9-116-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg683325107621220919-13-214-12-813-6-5
Chicago672433105818423511-17-513-16-54-13-5
Arizona67214154717324210-22-111-19-46-11-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary66401888823216221-7-619-11-210-7-1
Los Angeles693623108219919818-14-418-9-68-8-3
Edmonton68382558123721922-12-016-13-515-5-0
Vegas69372847821920620-13-317-15-113-5-1
Vancouver69322897319619914-14-518-14-48-5-5
San Jose66292986617520916-14-413-15-48-8-3
Anaheim682730116519122116-15-411-15-710-8-3
Seattle67214064817623611-19-310-21-35-15-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Arizona 5, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 0

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

