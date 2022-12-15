All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston292342481126415-0-28-4-05-3-0
Toronto311966441017311-2-38-4-34-1-1
Tampa Bay291991391058512-4-17-5-06-3-0
Detroit29131063285917-5-36-5-32-4-2
Florida3114134321041028-4-36-9-14-2-1
Buffalo3014142301221067-8-27-6-04-6-1
Montreal301414230881057-8-07-6-23-3-0
Ottawa29131422889918-8-05-6-23-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey302172441057310-6-111-1-15-4-1
Carolina2917664084756-3-111-3-55-1-0
Pittsburgh30188440106869-3-29-5-24-0-1
N.Y. Rangers31161053796867-6-49-4-12-4-0
N.Y. Islanders30171213595849-6-08-6-17-3-0
Washington32151343495948-5-17-8-33-2-1
Philadelphia311014727741006-8-14-6-63-5-4
Columbus291017222811198-10-12-7-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas31188541112859-3-39-5-26-2-3
Winnipeg29199139967611-5-08-4-111-2-0
Minnesota29161123492869-6-17-5-14-2-0
Colorado28151123288836-5-29-6-06-2-1
Nashville28121242871877-5-25-7-23-3-2
St. Louis301315228901156-7-17-8-13-4-1
Arizona2791442274993-2-16-12-30-2-2
Chicago28717418661054-10-23-7-20-6-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas32229145108868-7-014-2-15-4-1
Los Angeles3316125371091207-5-29-7-32-4-2
Edmonton31181303611610710-7-08-6-03-2-0
Seattle291610335100947-6-29-4-17-2-1
Calgary301311632909310-5-23-6-43-2-1
Vancouver2913133291011125-7-18-6-27-2-0
San Jose311016525961123-8-57-8-02-3-4
Anaheim31820319751325-7-03-13-33-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 5, Montreal 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT

Vegas 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

