EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida58401358524317026-6-014-7-59-1-2
Tampa Bay57371468019716619-5-418-9-211-5-1
Toronto58371657921717620-7-217-9-39-4-0
Boston58351857517715817-10-218-8-312-3-1
Detroit58242775517021816-12-48-15-36-9-2
Ottawa57213154715118311-16-210-15-35-10-1
Buffalo59193284615721010-16-49-16-46-10-4
Montreal5715357371402178-17-17-18-65-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina57401258519313422-4-218-8-310-5-0
Pittsburgh59351597919315816-9-519-6-410-4-2
N.Y. Rangers58361757717315019-5-317-12-28-4-0
Washington603218107419716914-11-518-7-510-5-1
Columbus59292736119321816-12-313-15-08-11-0
N.Y. Islanders55232485414815413-12-410-12-46-5-1
New Jersey58213254717720713-14-38-18-28-10-2
Philadelphia571829104614419911-15-57-14-54-10-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado59411358723017023-3-318-10-213-5-2
St. Louis57331777320115720-7-213-10-511-5-2
Minnesota57341947221618717-6-117-13-38-7-1
Nashville57332047018015717-10-016-10-412-5-1
Dallas56322136716616220-7-112-14-213-8-2
Winnipeg592623106217818415-11-211-12-810-6-5
Chicago59213085015520511-15-410-15-44-11-5
Arizona5718354401462079-20-19-15-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary57351577720114017-5-518-10-28-6-1
Los Angeles59321987217516614-12-318-7-56-5-2
Vegas60322446818817716-13-316-11-111-5-1
Edmonton58312346618918615-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vancouver59292376517217213-10-416-13-38-4-5
Anaheim60272496317619116-11-411-13-510-7-3
San Jose57252575714918213-13-312-12-45-6-3
Seattle60173764015521710-17-37-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

