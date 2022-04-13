All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida735215611030521631-6-021-9-615-2-2
x-Toronto734720610027922626-8-221-12-413-7-1
Tampa Bay73442189623920522-7-622-14-213-7-3
Boston73452359522919922-12-223-11-315-5-1
Detroit732835106621028118-14-710-21-37-12-3
Buffalo752737116520826614-17-613-20-58-13-4
Ottawa73274066019723713-21-314-19-39-11-2
Montreal732042115119227910-21-410-21-78-12-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina744818810424717727-7-421-11-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers744721610022719124-8-423-13-213-8-1
Pittsburgh754222119524721020-12-522-10-612-8-3
Washington734122109224921219-15-522-7-516-6-1
N.Y. Islanders72342997720020019-13-415-16-513-6-2
Columbus73343367423527318-15-416-18-29-16-0
New Jersey73264165822727116-17-410-24-29-13-2
Philadelphia732339115719026513-18-610-21-57-13-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado725214611027519828-4-324-10-314-5-3
Minnesota72452169626822326-7-219-14-410-9-2
St. Louis734320109626820925-9-418-11-614-5-3
Nashville73422658923721023-12-019-14-514-6-1
Dallas73422748821521723-10-219-17-214-8-2
Winnipeg743528118123023219-15-316-13-813-6-6
Chicago732438115919426011-20-613-18-54-14-6
Arizona73224654918127110-25-112-21-47-12-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary73451999925818122-8-723-11-215-7-2
Edmonton74422669025623523-12-119-14-518-5-0
Los Angeles753926108821721618-16-421-10-69-10-3
Vegas74402958523822121-14-319-15-215-6-2
Vancouver743628108221721016-14-620-14-411-5-6
Anaheim752933137121024516-17-513-16-810-10-3
San Jose722933106818622916-16-513-17-58-10-4
Seattle73234465218925512-21-311-23-35-18-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 9, Philadelphia 2

Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Ottawa 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1

Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT

Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 3

Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0

New Jersey 6, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

