All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|73
|52
|15
|6
|110
|305
|216
|31-6-0
|21-9-6
|15-2-2
|x-Toronto
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|279
|226
|26-8-2
|21-12-4
|13-7-1
|Tampa Bay
|73
|44
|21
|8
|96
|239
|205
|22-7-6
|22-14-2
|13-7-3
|Boston
|73
|45
|23
|5
|95
|229
|199
|22-12-2
|23-11-3
|15-5-1
|Detroit
|73
|28
|35
|10
|66
|210
|281
|18-14-7
|10-21-3
|7-12-3
|Buffalo
|75
|27
|37
|11
|65
|208
|266
|14-17-6
|13-20-5
|8-13-4
|Ottawa
|73
|27
|40
|6
|60
|197
|237
|13-21-3
|14-19-3
|9-11-2
|Montreal
|73
|20
|42
|11
|51
|192
|279
|10-21-4
|10-21-7
|8-12-3
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Carolina
|74
|48
|18
|8
|104
|247
|177
|27-7-4
|21-11-4
|13-8-1
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|74
|47
|21
|6
|100
|227
|191
|24-8-4
|23-13-2
|13-8-1
|Pittsburgh
|75
|42
|22
|11
|95
|247
|210
|20-12-5
|22-10-6
|12-8-3
|Washington
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|249
|212
|19-15-5
|22-7-5
|16-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|72
|34
|29
|9
|77
|200
|200
|19-13-4
|15-16-5
|13-6-2
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|18-15-4
|16-18-2
|9-16-0
|New Jersey
|73
|26
|41
|6
|58
|227
|271
|16-17-4
|10-24-2
|9-13-2
|Philadelphia
|73
|23
|39
|11
|57
|190
|265
|13-18-6
|10-21-5
|7-13-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|28-4-3
|24-10-3
|14-5-3
|Minnesota
|72
|45
|21
|6
|96
|268
|223
|26-7-2
|19-14-4
|10-9-2
|St. Louis
|73
|43
|20
|10
|96
|268
|209
|25-9-4
|18-11-6
|14-5-3
|Nashville
|73
|42
|26
|5
|89
|237
|210
|23-12-0
|19-14-5
|14-6-1
|Dallas
|73
|42
|27
|4
|88
|215
|217
|23-10-2
|19-17-2
|14-8-2
|Winnipeg
|74
|35
|28
|11
|81
|230
|232
|19-15-3
|16-13-8
|13-6-6
|Chicago
|73
|24
|38
|11
|59
|194
|260
|11-20-6
|13-18-5
|4-14-6
|Arizona
|73
|22
|46
|5
|49
|181
|271
|10-25-1
|12-21-4
|7-12-2
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|73
|45
|19
|9
|99
|258
|181
|22-8-7
|23-11-2
|15-7-2
|Edmonton
|74
|42
|26
|6
|90
|256
|235
|23-12-1
|19-14-5
|18-5-0
|Los Angeles
|75
|39
|26
|10
|88
|217
|216
|18-16-4
|21-10-6
|9-10-3
|Vegas
|74
|40
|29
|5
|85
|238
|221
|21-14-3
|19-15-2
|15-6-2
|Vancouver
|74
|36
|28
|10
|82
|217
|210
|16-14-6
|20-14-4
|11-5-6
|Anaheim
|75
|29
|33
|13
|71
|210
|245
|16-17-5
|13-16-8
|10-10-3
|San Jose
|72
|29
|33
|10
|68
|186
|229
|16-16-5
|13-17-5
|8-10-4
|Seattle
|73
|23
|44
|6
|52
|189
|255
|12-21-3
|11-23-3
|5-18-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Washington 9, Philadelphia 2
Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Ottawa 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 1
Nashville 1, San Jose 0, OT
Los Angeles 5, Chicago 2
Calgary 5, Seattle 3
Dallas 1, Tampa Bay 0
New Jersey 6, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Vegas 4, OT
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
