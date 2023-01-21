All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston453654761739621-1-315-4-17-3-2
Toronto46281176315612217-3-411-8-37-3-1
Tampa Bay45291515916313517-4-112-11-08-5-0
Florida48232055116316312-6-311-14-28-3-2
Buffalo45231934917215511-12-212-7-16-8-1
Detroit44191784613715111-9-38-8-55-8-2
Ottawa45202234313214712-10-18-12-26-5-0
Montreal46192434112216910-12-09-12-33-7-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina4528986414612214-5-214-4-612-3-1
New Jersey45291246215912011-10-218-2-28-5-2
N.Y. Rangers46251475714512311-9-414-5-36-6-1
Washington48251765615413313-8-312-9-37-4-1
Pittsburgh45231575314713613-5-410-10-35-4-2
N.Y. Islanders47231955113913113-8-210-11-39-4-1
Philadelphia46192074512814910-11-19-9-66-7-4
Columbus45133022811417710-15-13-15-14-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas47271376116312412-5-315-8-48-2-3
Winnipeg46291615915012217-6-012-10-112-3-0
Minnesota45251645414313013-8-112-8-38-4-0
Colorado44241735113912311-8-313-9-08-4-1
St. Louis46232034914616210-10-213-10-16-5-1
Nashville45211864812413311-7-310-11-34-6-3
Arizona4514265331191658-7-26-19-31-5-2
Chicago4313264301021589-15-24-11-22-9-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Seattle45271445816514211-9-216-5-28-5-2
Vegas46281625814913313-13-015-3-25-7-2
Los Angeles47251665615416114-9-211-7-49-4-2
Edmonton47261835517415512-11-214-7-19-6-0
Calgary47221695315014313-8-29-8-78-3-2
Vancouver4518243391531828-12-110-12-210-3-0
San Jose4614239371421755-12-79-11-22-8-6
Anaheim4713295311131998-13-15-16-46-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 4, Vancouver 1

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

