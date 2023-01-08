All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston403244681568819-0-313-4-16-3-2
Toronto4125975714110814-3-411-6-36-1-1
Tampa Bay38241314913311215-4-19-9-08-5-0
Buffalo3720152421491279-8-211-7-06-7-1
Florida41181944013314110-6-38-13-16-3-1
Detroit3816157391141299-8-37-7-44-8-2
Ottawa39181833912012411-9-17-9-26-5-0
Montreal4016213351091528-10-08-11-33-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina4025875712710812-4-113-4-610-2-1
New Jersey40251235313610611-10-214-2-17-5-2
Washington43231465214011813-6-310-8-36-2-1
N.Y. Rangers4122127511341139-7-413-5-35-6-1
Pittsburgh39201364612811710-4-410-9-25-3-2
N.Y. Islanders41221724612911412-6-010-11-29-4-0
Philadelphia4015187371101338-10-17-8-64-7-4
Columbus39122522610015210-12-12-13-14-9-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas41241165414411012-4-312-7-38-2-3
Winnipeg40261315313310316-6-010-7-111-3-0
Minnesota39221434712611212-8-110-6-27-4-0
Colorado3820153431121109-7-311-8-08-3-1
St. Louis4120183431321487-8-213-10-15-5-1
Nashville3818146421081159-6-39-8-34-5-3
Arizona3913215311081457-4-26-17-31-3-2
Chicago391025424861447-14-23-11-21-9-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas42271325614012012-10-015-3-25-6-2
Los Angeles43231465214214612-7-211-7-47-4-2
Seattle38221244813912210-8-212-4-28-4-2
Calgary41191484612912412-7-27-7-68-3-2
Edmonton41211734514413810-11-211-6-15-5-0
Vancouver3917193371351568-10-19-9-210-3-0
San Jose4112218321261554-11-68-10-22-6-6
Anaheim411225428961698-11-14-14-36-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Boston 4, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4

Dallas 5, Florida 1

Washington 1, Columbus 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 7, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you