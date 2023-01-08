All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|19-0-3
|13-4-1
|6-3-2
|Toronto
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|141
|108
|14-3-4
|11-6-3
|6-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|15-4-1
|9-9-0
|8-5-0
|Buffalo
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|149
|127
|9-8-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Florida
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|133
|141
|10-6-3
|8-13-1
|6-3-1
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|9-8-3
|7-7-4
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|120
|124
|11-9-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|109
|152
|8-10-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|12-4-1
|13-4-6
|10-2-1
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|11-10-2
|14-2-1
|7-5-2
|Washington
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|140
|118
|13-6-3
|10-8-3
|6-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|9-7-4
|13-5-3
|5-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|128
|117
|10-4-4
|10-9-2
|5-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|12-6-0
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Philadelphia
|40
|15
|18
|7
|37
|110
|133
|8-10-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Columbus
|39
|12
|25
|2
|26
|100
|152
|10-12-1
|2-13-1
|4-9-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|41
|24
|11
|6
|54
|144
|110
|12-4-3
|12-7-3
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|133
|103
|16-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Minnesota
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|126
|112
|12-8-1
|10-6-2
|7-4-0
|Colorado
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|9-7-3
|11-8-0
|8-3-1
|St. Louis
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|132
|148
|7-8-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|9-6-3
|9-8-3
|4-5-3
|Arizona
|39
|13
|21
|5
|31
|108
|145
|7-4-2
|6-17-3
|1-3-2
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
|7-14-2
|3-11-2
|1-9-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|12-10-0
|15-3-2
|5-6-2
|Los Angeles
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|142
|146
|12-7-2
|11-7-4
|7-4-2
|Seattle
|38
|22
|12
|4
|48
|139
|122
|10-8-2
|12-4-2
|8-4-2
|Calgary
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|129
|124
|12-7-2
|7-7-6
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|17
|3
|45
|144
|138
|10-11-2
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Vancouver
|39
|17
|19
|3
|37
|135
|156
|8-10-1
|9-9-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|41
|12
|21
|8
|32
|126
|155
|4-11-6
|8-10-2
|2-6-6
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|25
|4
|28
|96
|169
|8-11-1
|4-14-3
|6-5-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO
Montreal 5, St. Louis 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Seattle 8, Ottawa 4
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Boston 4, San Jose 2
Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4
Dallas 5, Florida 1
Washington 1, Columbus 0
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 7, Anaheim 1
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
