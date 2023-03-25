All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston725611511727115430-3-326-8-216-5-3
Toronto71431999524519625-7-518-12-411-6-2
Tampa Bay74422669025323025-7-517-19-111-11-1
Florida72362977925224721-11-415-18-313-5-2
Ottawa72353257522823320-13-315-19-213-7-1
Buffalo71343167425626714-20-320-11-310-11-1
Detroit72313297120923817-15-414-17-57-13-2
Montreal72283866220326815-17-313-21-35-15-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina704616810023318124-9-222-7-618-6-1
New Jersey72451989825119819-13-426-6-414-5-2
N.Y. Rangers724220109424319521-12-421-8-612-8-2
N.Y. Islanders73372798321920321-12-316-15-613-6-2
Pittsburgh723527108023123319-11-516-16-58-9-5
Washington73343187623322717-14-517-17-311-7-3
Philadelphia722832126819523616-16-512-16-76-11-6
Columbus71234175319427714-20-29-21-56-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas723919149225020118-9-921-10-513-3-4
Minnesota72412299121619722-11-319-11-612-7-1
Colorado71422369023619720-12-522-11-115-5-1
Winnipeg73412938522120522-12-219-17-116-7-0
Nashville71362788020221318-13-418-14-47-10-4
St. Louis71323367022425815-16-517-17-18-12-1
Arizona732734126620425320-11-37-23-99-10-5
Chicago71244165417625514-18-310-23-36-15-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas72452169623820222-14-123-7-510-8-2
Los Angeles714120109224722923-9-418-11-611-4-3
Edmonton72412389028324320-12-521-11-312-6-0
Seattle72402488825323116-15-424-9-411-8-2
Calgary733226157923322916-15-416-11-1111-6-3
Vancouver71323456924426717-18-115-16-414-6-0
Anaheim722339105618629112-20-311-19-77-11-2
San Jose72193815532062816-20-1013-18-53-10-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you