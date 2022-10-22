All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston65101027194-0-01-1-01-1-0
Toronto6420818153-1-01-1-01-1-0
Florida5311716151-0-12-1-01-1-1
Buffalo4310617101-1-02-0-01-1-0
Detroit4202615111-0-11-0-11-0-0
Ottawa5320621163-0-00-2-01-2-0
Tampa Bay6330618191-1-02-2-01-0-0
Montreal6330616183-1-00-2-01-1-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh5401926113-0-01-0-11-0-0
N.Y. Rangers5311719152-0-11-1-00-0-0
Carolina431061591-0-02-1-01-0-0
Philadelphia4310614102-0-01-1-01-0-0
New Jersey5320614142-1-01-1-01-1-0
Washington6330619213-1-00-2-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders5230417152-2-00-1-00-1-0
Columbus6240417262-2-00-2-00-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas540192082-0-02-0-13-0-0
St. Louis330061151-0-02-0-00-0-0
Colorado5221519171-1-11-1-02-0-1
Nashville6231515211-1-11-2-00-2-0
Chicago4220411111-0-01-2-00-1-0
Winnipeg5230412171-1-01-2-01-1-0
Minnesota5131319271-3-00-0-10-1-0
Arizona5140213260-0-01-4-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas5410817102-0-02-1-02-1-0
Calgary4310615142-1-01-0-02-0-0
Seattle6222617220-2-12-0-11-1-1
Los Angeles7340624310-2-03-2-00-2-0
Edmonton5230416172-3-00-0-01-1-0
Anaheim5131313231-0-00-3-11-0-0
Vancouver5032215220-0-00-3-20-1-0
San Jose7160212230-3-01-3-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

