All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida63431469225818326-6-017-8-610-1-2
Boston65411958720017420-10-221-9-314-3-1
Toronto63401858523219123-7-217-11-39-5-0
Tampa Bay63391868420918019-6-420-12-211-6-1
Detroit64263175918624017-12-49-19-36-9-2
Buffalo65233395517422712-16-511-17-47-10-4
Ottawa64233655116720912-19-211-17-35-11-1
Montreal64173710441632429-19-48-18-66-9-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina64421579120915424-5-418-10-311-7-1
Pittsburgh663917108821417718-9-521-8-512-5-2
N.Y. Rangers65411958719816821-6-320-13-210-6-0
Washington663620108222018815-13-521-7-513-5-1
Columbus65322946821424318-13-314-16-18-13-0
N.Y. Islanders63282696517317417-12-411-14-57-6-2
Philadelphia652133115316722813-15-68-18-55-11-4
New Jersey64233655119723315-14-38-22-29-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado65461459725118126-4-320-10-213-5-2
Minnesota62382048023119821-7-117-13-39-8-1
St. Louis63351997922418020-8-415-11-512-5-3
Nashville65372447821219019-11-018-13-413-6-1
Dallas63362437518818821-8-115-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg663125107220720618-13-213-12-812-6-5
Chicago65243295717522411-16-513-16-44-13-5
Arizona6420404441662329-22-111-18-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary64391788622215520-6-619-11-29-7-1
Los Angeles66352297919118617-13-418-9-57-7-2
Edmonton65362457722220620-12-016-12-514-4-0
Vegas67352847421120219-13-316-15-112-5-1
Vancouver66312697118819014-13-517-13-48-5-5
Anaheim662728116518821416-14-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose64282886416920315-14-413-14-47-8-3
Seattle64203864616822811-18-39-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

