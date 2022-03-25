All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida63431469225818326-6-017-8-610-1-2
Toronto63401858523219123-7-217-11-39-5-0
Boston64401958519417119-10-221-9-314-3-1
Tampa Bay63391868420918019-6-420-12-211-6-1
Detroit64263175918624017-12-49-19-36-9-2
Buffalo65233395517422712-16-511-17-47-10-4
Ottawa64233655116720912-19-211-17-35-11-1
Montreal64173710441632429-19-48-18-66-9-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina64421579120915424-5-418-10-311-7-1
Pittsburgh663917108821417718-9-521-8-512-5-2
N.Y. Rangers65411958719816821-6-320-13-210-6-0
Washington663620108222018815-13-521-7-513-5-1
Columbus64322936721123918-13-314-16-08-13-0
N.Y. Islanders62282596517016817-12-411-13-57-6-2
Philadelphia642132115316422213-15-68-17-55-11-4
New Jersey64233655119723315-14-38-22-29-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado64451459524517825-4-320-10-213-5-2
Minnesota62382048023119821-7-117-13-39-8-1
St. Louis63351997922418020-8-415-11-512-5-3
Nashville65372447821219019-11-018-13-413-6-1
Dallas63362437518818821-8-115-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg653025107020320317-13-213-12-812-6-5
Chicago65243295717522411-16-513-16-44-13-5
Arizona6320394441642289-22-111-17-36-11-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary63381788421815319-6-619-11-29-7-1
Los Angeles66352297919118617-13-418-9-57-7-2
Edmonton65362457722220620-12-016-12-514-4-0
Vegas67352847421120219-13-316-15-112-5-1
Vancouver66312697118819014-13-517-13-48-5-5
Anaheim662728116518821416-14-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose64282886416920315-14-413-14-47-8-3
Seattle64203864616822811-18-39-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

