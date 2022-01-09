All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida3523755113710618-3-05-4-56-1-2
Tampa Bay3723955112210912-4-311-5-28-5-1
Toronto332283471128314-4-18-4-27-2-0
Boston31181123892819-6-19-5-19-3-1
Detroit3516163359611812-5-24-11-14-5-2
Buffalo341018626911196-10-24-8-43-4-3
Ottawa29918220791075-9-04-9-23-5-0
Montreal34723418731235-10-12-13-32-6-2

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina332472501157311-3-113-4-14-2-0
N.Y. Rangers362394501069110-3-213-6-25-1-0
Washington362079491229710-3-510-4-46-2-1
Pittsburgh342095451128910-5-210-4-35-2-0
Columbus33161613310611811-5-15-11-03-7-0
Philadelphia351315733901196-7-37-8-43-5-1
New Jersey3614175331051269-7-35-10-26-5-2
N.Y. Islanders28101262664804-5-36-7-31-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville3623112481129510-5-013-6-28-2-1
St. Louis3520105451249713-3-27-7-37-4-2
Colorado3121824413510113-2-18-6-16-3-0
Minnesota33211024412210211-3-110-7-15-4-0
Winnipeg331612537999910-6-16-6-45-3-2
Dallas311712236919213-3-14-9-16-4-1
Chicago351218529831196-7-36-11-23-5-3
Arizona33723317721283-12-14-11-23-9-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas38231414713511312-9-111-5-07-4-0
Anaheim37181274311210311-5-47-7-37-2-3
Calgary331710640104834-3-413-7-23-4-1
Los Angeles351713539979311-8-26-5-33-3-1
San Jose3619161391021129-7-110-9-02-2-0
Edmonton34181423811311110-6-08-8-28-2-0
Vancouver34161533589958-7-18-8-25-3-3
Seattle331019424921226-11-24-8-22-9-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Calgary 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Saturday's Games

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Colorado 5, Toronto 4, OT

Nashville 4, Arizona 2

Minnesota 3, Washington 2, SO

Chicago 2, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 0

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

