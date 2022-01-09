All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|35
|23
|7
|5
|51
|137
|106
|18-3-0
|5-4-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|9
|5
|51
|122
|109
|12-4-3
|11-5-2
|8-5-1
|Toronto
|33
|22
|8
|3
|47
|112
|83
|14-4-1
|8-4-2
|7-2-0
|Boston
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|92
|81
|9-6-1
|9-5-1
|9-3-1
|Detroit
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|96
|118
|12-5-2
|4-11-1
|4-5-2
|Buffalo
|34
|10
|18
|6
|26
|91
|119
|6-10-2
|4-8-4
|3-4-3
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|5-9-0
|4-9-2
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|34
|7
|23
|4
|18
|73
|123
|5-10-1
|2-13-3
|2-6-2
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|115
|73
|11-3-1
|13-4-1
|4-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|23
|9
|4
|50
|106
|91
|10-3-2
|13-6-2
|5-1-0
|Washington
|36
|20
|7
|9
|49
|122
|97
|10-3-5
|10-4-4
|6-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|112
|89
|10-5-2
|10-4-3
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|33
|16
|16
|1
|33
|106
|118
|11-5-1
|5-11-0
|3-7-0
|Philadelphia
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|90
|119
|6-7-3
|7-8-4
|3-5-1
|New Jersey
|36
|14
|17
|5
|33
|105
|126
|9-7-3
|5-10-2
|6-5-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
|4-5-3
|6-7-3
|1-4-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|112
|95
|10-5-0
|13-6-2
|8-2-1
|St. Louis
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|124
|97
|13-3-2
|7-7-3
|7-4-2
|Colorado
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|135
|101
|13-2-1
|8-6-1
|6-3-0
|Minnesota
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|122
|102
|11-3-1
|10-7-1
|5-4-0
|Winnipeg
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|99
|99
|10-6-1
|6-6-4
|5-3-2
|Dallas
|31
|17
|12
|2
|36
|91
|92
|13-3-1
|4-9-1
|6-4-1
|Chicago
|35
|12
|18
|5
|29
|83
|119
|6-7-3
|6-11-2
|3-5-3
|Arizona
|33
|7
|23
|3
|17
|72
|128
|3-12-1
|4-11-2
|3-9-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|135
|113
|12-9-1
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|37
|18
|12
|7
|43
|112
|103
|11-5-4
|7-7-3
|7-2-3
|Calgary
|33
|17
|10
|6
|40
|104
|83
|4-3-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Los Angeles
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|97
|93
|11-8-2
|6-5-3
|3-3-1
|San Jose
|36
|19
|16
|1
|39
|102
|112
|9-7-1
|10-9-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|10-6-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|89
|95
|8-7-1
|8-8-2
|5-3-3
|Seattle
|33
|10
|19
|4
|24
|92
|122
|6-11-2
|4-8-2
|2-9-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Carolina 6, Calgary 3
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Saturday's Games
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3
Colorado 5, Toronto 4, OT
Nashville 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 3, Washington 2, SO
Chicago 2, Vegas 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 0
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd
Sunday's Games
Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, ppd
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.