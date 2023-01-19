All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston443554741709521-1-314-4-17-3-2
Toronto45271176115212116-3-411-8-37-3-1
Tampa Bay43291315915712417-4-112-9-08-5-0
Florida46212054715215811-6-310-14-27-3-2
Buffalo4321193451631509-12-212-7-16-8-1
Detroit43181784413414911-9-37-8-55-8-2
Ottawa44202134313114312-10-18-11-26-5-0
Montreal45192334112016310-11-09-12-33-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina4427986214112013-5-214-4-612-3-1
New Jersey44291236115611611-10-218-2-18-5-2
N.Y. Rangers45251375714412011-8-414-5-36-6-1
Washington47241765415013313-8-311-9-37-4-1
Pittsburgh44221575114313512-5-410-10-35-4-2
N.Y. Islanders46231945013712813-8-210-11-29-4-1
Philadelphia45191974512714510-10-19-9-66-7-4
Columbus44132922811117210-14-13-15-14-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg45291515914911817-6-012-9-112-3-0
Dallas46261375915912412-5-314-8-48-2-3
Minnesota43251445413812013-8-112-6-38-4-0
Colorado43231734913512211-8-312-9-08-4-1
Nashville44211764812212811-7-310-10-34-5-3
St. Louis4522203471411609-10-213-10-15-5-1
Arizona4414255331191618-6-26-19-31-5-2
Chicago421226428981579-15-23-11-22-9-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas45281525814713013-12-015-3-25-7-2
Seattle44261445616113910-9-216-5-28-5-2
Los Angeles46251565615415714-8-211-7-49-4-2
Edmonton46251835316915211-11-214-7-19-6-0
Calgary46211695114414012-8-29-8-78-3-2
Vancouver4418233391521788-11-110-12-210-3-0
San Jose4614239371421755-12-79-11-22-8-6
Anaheim4512285291051908-13-14-15-46-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Washington 2

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1

Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

Arizona 4, Detroit 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 3

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

