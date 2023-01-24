All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|46
|37
|5
|4
|78
|177
|96
|22-1-3
|15-4-1
|7-3-2
|Toronto
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|163
|127
|18-3-4
|11-8-4
|7-3-2
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|163
|135
|17-4-1
|12-11-0
|8-5-0
|Buffalo
|46
|24
|19
|3
|51
|175
|157
|11-12-2
|13-7-1
|6-8-1
|Florida
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|165
|169
|12-6-3
|11-15-2
|8-3-2
|Detroit
|45
|19
|18
|8
|46
|138
|153
|11-10-3
|8-8-5
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|12-11-1
|8-12-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|47
|20
|24
|3
|43
|125
|171
|11-12-0
|9-12-3
|4-7-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|14-5-2
|15-4-6
|13-3-1
|New Jersey
|46
|30
|12
|4
|64
|161
|121
|12-10-2
|18-2-2
|9-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|151
|125
|12-9-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Washington
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|156
|139
|13-8-3
|12-10-3
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|46
|23
|15
|8
|54
|148
|138
|13-5-4
|10-10-4
|5-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|143
|141
|13-9-2
|10-12-3
|9-5-1
|Philadelphia
|48
|20
|21
|7
|47
|133
|155
|10-12-1
|10-9-6
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
|11-15-1
|3-15-2
|4-11-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|49
|28
|13
|8
|64
|169
|127
|13-5-4
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|48
|31
|16
|1
|63
|160
|126
|17-6-0
|14-10-1
|12-3-0
|Minnesota
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|143
|130
|13-8-1
|12-8-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|141
|124
|11-8-3
|14-9-0
|8-4-1
|Nashville
|46
|22
|18
|6
|50
|129
|136
|12-7-3
|10-11-3
|4-6-3
|St. Louis
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|149
|167
|10-11-2
|13-10-1
|6-6-1
|Arizona
|47
|15
|27
|5
|35
|123
|170
|9-7-2
|6-20-3
|1-6-2
|Chicago
|45
|14
|27
|4
|32
|108
|163
|9-16-2
|5-11-2
|3-9-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|48
|29
|17
|2
|60
|156
|139
|14-13-0
|15-4-2
|5-7-2
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|11-9-3
|16-5-2
|8-5-2
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|159
|167
|14-9-2
|12-8-4
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|12-11-2
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|14-8-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Vancouver
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|155
|186
|8-13-1
|10-12-2
|10-4-0
|San Jose
|48
|14
|25
|9
|37
|145
|184
|5-12-7
|9-13-2
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
|8-13-1
|5-16-4
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT
Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
