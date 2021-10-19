All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Toronto42115872-0-10-1-02-1-0
Florida220041052-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo22004722-0-00-0-01-0-0
Ottawa32104772-0-00-1-01-1-0
Tampa Bay3210411130-1-02-0-01-0-0
Detroit21013981-0-10-0-00-0-1
Boston11002311-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal303003100-1-00-2-00-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Pittsburgh320151591-0-01-0-10-0-0
N.Y. Rangers421158100-0-12-1-00-1-0
Carolina22004951-0-01-0-01-0-0
Columbus220041032-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia210131061-0-10-0-00-0-0
Washington21013631-0-10-0-01-0-0
New Jersey11002431-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders202004110-0-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis220041270-0-02-0-02-0-0
Minnesota22004530-0-02-0-00-0-0
Colorado21102771-1-00-0-01-1-0
Dallas31202680-0-01-2-00-0-0
Chicago302117130-0-00-2-10-1-0
Arizona302117170-1-00-1-10-1-0
Nashville20200570-2-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg20200480-0-00-2-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton22004842-0-00-0-02-0-0
Anaheim32104851-1-01-0-01-0-0
Vancouver311138100-0-01-1-10-0-1
Seattle412139150-0-01-2-10-1-0
San Jose11002431-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles21102851-1-00-0-01-0-0
Vegas21102691-0-00-1-01-1-0
Calgary20111480-0-10-1-00-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

