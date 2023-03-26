All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Boston735711511927515730-3-327-8-216-5-3
Toronto73442099725120325-7-519-13-411-6-2
Tampa Bay74422669025323025-7-517-19-111-11-1
Florida73363077925525121-12-415-18-313-5-2
Buffalo72353167625826714-20-321-11-310-11-1
Ottawa73353357523123820-13-315-20-213-7-1
Detroit72313297120923817-15-414-17-57-13-2
Montreal73293866421127016-17-313-21-35-15-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina724716910324118825-9-322-7-618-6-1
x-New Jersey734619810025620120-13-426-6-414-5-2
N.Y. Rangers734320109624719821-12-422-8-612-8-2
N.Y. Islanders74372898321920521-13-316-15-613-6-2
Pittsburgh733627108223523620-11-516-16-59-9-5
Washington74343287623623117-14-517-18-311-8-3
Philadelphia722832126819523616-16-512-16-76-11-6
Columbus72234275319628514-20-29-22-56-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota73422299321919823-11-319-11-613-7-1
Colorado72432369224020020-12-523-11-116-5-1
Dallas733920149225120418-10-921-10-513-3-4
Winnipeg74413038522220922-12-219-18-116-7-0
Nashville72362888020421618-14-418-14-47-10-4
St. Louis72333367223026115-16-518-17-18-12-1
Arizona742734136720725720-11-47-23-99-10-6
Chicago73244365417926214-19-310-24-36-16-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas73462169824220522-14-124-7-511-8-2
Los Angeles724220109425123024-9-418-11-611-4-3
Edmonton73412399128624720-12-621-11-312-6-1
Seattle72402488825323116-15-424-9-411-8-2
Calgary743326158123823217-15-416-11-1112-6-3
Vancouver73343457325127017-18-117-16-414-6-0
Anaheim732340105618929712-21-311-19-77-11-2
San Jose73193915532092866-20-1013-19-53-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Montreal 8, Columbus 2

Carolina 5, Toronto 3

Vancouver 3, Dallas 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 3

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

