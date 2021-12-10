All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida25174438967114-1-03-3-44-0-2
Tampa Bay2617543889708-3-29-2-26-2-1
Toronto28188238887111-4-17-4-16-2-0
Detroit27131132975899-3-24-8-14-4-2
Boston2313822865607-4-16-4-16-3-1
Buffalo2581431970926-7-12-7-23-4-2
Ottawa2471611563934-9-03-7-11-3-0
Montreal2861931561984-10-12-9-22-5-1

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Washington2616463892659-1-47-3-26-1-0
Carolina2518613781557-3-011-3-13-2-0
N.Y. Rangers2517533777668-2-19-3-25-1-0
Pittsburgh2512852975685-5-27-3-32-2-0
Columbus25131112781829-3-14-8-02-5-0
New Jersey2410952570797-4-33-5-24-1-2
Philadelphia2481242056824-6-24-6-22-4-1
N.Y. Islanders2261151746680-5-26-6-30-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Minnesota261961391017410-2-09-4-15-2-0
St. Louis2614843290759-3-15-5-34-3-2
Nashville26151013177738-5-07-5-14-2-1
Colorado2314723099797-2-17-5-14-2-0
Winnipeg2613943079729-4-14-5-33-2-2
Dallas2413922868689-2-14-7-14-2-1
Chicago26101422258815-6-15-8-13-3-0
Arizona2551821244932-7-13-11-12-7-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary2715663685584-2-411-4-22-4-1
Anaheim2815853591799-4-26-4-36-1-2
Edmonton2516903289779-4-07-5-07-2-0
Vegas25151003086779-5-06-5-05-4-0
San Jose27141212973766-5-18-7-02-0-0
Los Angeles25111042668677-6-24-4-22-2-1
Vancouver27101522266815-7-15-8-12-3-2
Seattle2691522073936-8-03-7-21-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Boston 1, SO

Vegas 5, Dallas 4

Thursday's Games

Chicago 2, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 6, Detroit 2

Carolina 2, Calgary 1, OT

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 0

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Dallas 0

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

