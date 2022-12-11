All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston272241451085914-0-18-4-05-3-0
Toronto29185642937010-2-38-3-34-1-1
Tampa Bay27179135958210-4-17-5-06-3-0
Detroit2713863284867-4-36-4-32-4-2
Florida29131243098987-3-36-9-14-2-1
Montreal27131222882966-7-07-5-23-2-0
Buffalo2812142261091036-8-26-6-04-6-1
Ottawa27111422483896-8-05-6-22-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey272151431006310-4-111-1-05-3-0
Carolina2715663680735-3-110-3-55-1-0
Pittsburgh28168436100838-3-28-5-24-0-1
N.Y. Islanders29171203492809-6-08-6-07-3-0
N.Y. Rangers29141053389825-6-49-4-11-4-0
Washington30141243287898-4-16-8-33-2-1
Philadelphia2991372570966-8-13-5-62-5-4
Columbus271015222801118-10-12-5-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg27188137896910-4-08-4-110-2-0
Dallas28167537105819-3-37-4-26-2-3
Colorado26141023082745-4-29-6-06-2-1
Minnesota27141123086847-6-17-5-14-2-0
Nashville25121122667787-4-25-7-03-3-0
St. Louis281215125841085-7-17-8-02-4-1
Arizona2691342272963-2-16-11-30-2-2
Chicago2671541862944-8-23-7-20-6-1

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas3020914199828-7-012-2-15-4-1
Seattle2716833596857-6-29-2-17-2-1
Los Angeles3115115351061127-5-28-6-32-4-2
Edmonton281612032102979-7-07-5-03-2-0
Calgary281311430868710-5-13-6-33-2-0
Vancouver281213327971095-7-17-6-26-2-0
San Jose30916523931102-8-57-8-02-3-4
Anaheim28718317701205-7-02-11-33-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 5, Calgary 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Seattle 5, Florida 2

Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Washington 5, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Boston 3, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

