All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|10
|9
|0
|1
|19
|41
|22
|6-0-0
|3-0-1
|3-0-1
|Toronto
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|27
|30
|5-1-1
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|30
|32
|2-2-1
|3-1-1
|1-2-1
|Buffalo
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|27
|4-1-0
|1-3-1
|2-1-0
|Boston
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|21
|4-0-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|30
|39
|2-1-2
|2-4-0
|0-4-2
|Ottawa
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|35
|2-4-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|24
|40
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|37
|15
|5-0-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|24
|22
|1-1-1
|5-1-1
|1-1-0
|Washington
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|36
|27
|3-0-3
|2-1-1
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|30
|24
|3-1-1
|2-1-1
|0-0-1
|Columbus
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|28
|26
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|23
|20
|0-0-0
|4-2-2
|0-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|27
|3-3-1
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|25
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|40
|24
|3-1-0
|4-0-1
|3-1-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|32
|29
|3-0-0
|2-2-2
|2-0-1
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|29
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|22
|29
|1-1-1
|3-3-1
|0-0-1
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|32
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Chicago
|11
|1
|8
|2
|4
|25
|42
|1-4-1
|0-4-1
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
|0-3-0
|0-6-1
|0-1-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|23
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|Calgary
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|34
|22
|1-0-3
|5-1-0
|0-1-1
|San Jose
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|33
|31
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|35
|35
|3-2-1
|1-2-2
|1-1-1
|Vegas
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|26
|31
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|29
|4-2-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|25
|27
|1-3-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-1
|Seattle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|30
|35
|3-2-0
|1-4-1
|0-3-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Edmonton 5, Nashville 2
Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT
Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Thursday's Games
Vegas 5, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2
Boston 5, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Florida 5, Washington 4, OT
Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT
Seattle 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
Friday's Games
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.