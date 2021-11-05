All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida109011941226-0-03-0-13-0-1
Toronto116411327305-1-11-3-04-1-0
Tampa Bay105321230322-2-13-1-11-2-1
Buffalo105411130274-1-01-3-12-1-0
Boston85301023214-0-01-3-03-1-0
Detroit114521030392-1-22-4-00-4-2
Ottawa10361725352-4-01-2-11-1-0
Montreal12390624402-4-01-5-02-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina99001837155-0-04-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers106221424221-1-15-1-11-1-0
Washington105141436273-0-32-1-12-0-0
Philadelphia95221230243-1-12-1-10-0-1
Columbus96301228264-1-02-2-02-2-0
N.Y. Islanders84221023200-0-04-2-20-1-1
Pittsburgh94321029273-3-11-0-11-1-0
New Jersey8431921253-2-11-1-01-1-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis97111540243-1-04-0-13-1-0
Winnipeg95221232293-0-02-2-22-0-1
Minnesota96301227303-1-03-2-01-2-0
Nashville105501028293-3-02-2-01-1-0
Dallas104421022291-1-13-3-10-0-1
Colorado9441928322-2-12-2-03-1-0
Chicago11182425421-4-10-4-10-2-0
Arizona10091113420-3-00-6-10-1-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton98101639235-1-03-0-06-0-0
Calgary106131534221-0-35-1-00-1-1
San Jose106401233313-2-03-2-00-0-0
Anaheim114431135353-2-11-2-21-1-1
Vegas105501026312-3-03-2-02-2-0
Los Angeles10451927294-2-00-3-11-0-0
Vancouver10451925271-3-03-2-11-1-1
Seattle11461930353-2-01-4-10-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Edmonton 5, Nashville 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Vegas 5, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Seattle 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

