All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|30
|20
|5-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Florida
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|21
|2-0-1
|2-2-0
|1-1-1
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|23
|16
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|18
|4-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|22
|18
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|18
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|23
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|17
|21
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|20
|14
|1-0-0
|3-1-1
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|30
|21
|3-0-0
|1-2-1
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|17
|14
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|24
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|22
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|22
|23
|2-1-2
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Columbus
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|25
|33
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|18
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|15
|2-0-0
|2-2-1
|3-0-0
|Colorado
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|21
|1-1-1
|3-1-0
|2-0-1
|Chicago
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|17
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|9
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|16
|17
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|22
|28
|1-3-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|Nashville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|19
|29
|0-0-0
|2-4-0
|0-0-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|26
|16
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Calgary
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|22
|17
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|28
|1-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|28
|33
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|22
|20
|3-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|17
|27
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|Anaheim
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|28
|1-0-0
|0-4-1
|1-0-0
|Vancouver
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|18
|30
|0-2-0
|0-3-2
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Ottawa 4, Dallas 2
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3
Vegas 3, Toronto 1
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.