All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|50
|28
|6-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|43
|28
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|35
|35
|2-1-1
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|Florida
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|36
|36
|3-0-1
|3-4-0
|2-1-1
|Detroit
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|31
|33
|4-1-1
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|Toronto
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|32
|32
|4-1-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|30
|34
|3-2-0
|2-3-1
|2-1-0
|Ottawa
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|37
|36
|4-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|40
|28
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|Carolina
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|33
|28
|2-1-0
|5-1-1
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|41
|27
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|34
|36
|3-2-2
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|26
|27
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|1-0-2
|Washington
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|33
|35
|3-1-1
|2-4-1
|1-0-1
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|40
|41
|3-0-1
|1-5-1
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|26
|44
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|40
|25
|4-1-0
|3-2-1
|4-0-0
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|29
|27
|3-1-0
|3-2-1
|3-1-0
|Chicago
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|34
|35
|4-2-1
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|35
|40
|2-4-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|1-1-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-1
|Nashville
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|30
|37
|2-3-1
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|28
|43
|1-2-1
|2-4-0
|0-1-1
|St. Louis
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|21
|35
|1-4-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|40
|23
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|4-1-0
|Edmonton
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|44
|36
|4-4-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Seattle
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|42
|38
|2-3-1
|4-1-1
|2-2-1
|Los Angeles
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|44
|49
|2-3-0
|4-3-1
|0-2-0
|Calgary
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|29
|29
|4-4-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|38
|45
|2-3-0
|1-3-2
|2-1-0
|San Jose
|13
|3
|8
|2
|8
|34
|46
|1-5-2
|2-3-0
|0-1-1
|Anaheim
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|31
|52
|2-1-0
|1-6-1
|2-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3
Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1
Vegas 5, Ottawa 4
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Seattle 4, Minnesota 0
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2
Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Nashville 4, Calgary 1
New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3
Dallas 7, Arizona 2
Vancouver 8, Anaheim 5
Florida 4, San Jose 3, SO
Friday's Games
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.