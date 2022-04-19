All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida755415611431721832-6-022-9-616-2-2
x-Toronto765020610629523528-8-222-12-414-7-1
x-Tampa Bay754621810025021224-7-622-14-213-7-3
x-Boston75462459723320323-13-223-11-315-6-1
Buffalo782938116921927815-18-614-20-58-13-4
Detroit762937106821429118-15-711-22-37-13-3
Ottawa76284176320624813-21-415-20-310-11-3
Montreal762045115119729510-23-410-22-78-12-3

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Carolina774920810625619027-8-422-12-413-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers764921610423519125-8-424-13-214-8-1
x-Pittsburgh774323119725421521-12-522-11-613-8-3
x-Washington764323109626322519-15-524-8-516-6-1
N.Y. Islanders75353197920821019-13-416-18-513-7-2
Columbus76353567624528219-15-416-20-29-16-0
New Jersey76274276123428016-17-411-25-39-13-2
Philadelphia762342115719627813-20-610-22-57-14-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado765515611629620931-5-324-10-314-5-3
x-St. Louis7646201010228821926-9-420-11-616-5-3
x-Minnesota754721710128123527-7-220-14-511-9-3
Dallas75432759121922124-10-319-17-214-8-3
Nashville76432859124422524-14-019-14-515-7-1
Winnipeg763530118123524519-15-316-15-813-6-6
Chicago762540116120427312-21-613-19-54-15-6
Arizona76224954918629210-26-112-23-47-12-2

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Calgary764720910327319023-9-724-11-215-8-2
Edmonton76442669426423524-12-120-14-519-5-0
Los Angeles774027109022222619-16-421-11-69-10-3
Vegas77413158724622921-15-320-16-216-7-2
Vancouver753728108422421117-14-620-14-411-5-6
Anaheim773033147421925317-17-513-16-910-10-3
San Jose752934127019524116-16-513-18-78-10-4
Seattle75254465619726014-21-311-23-35-18-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

