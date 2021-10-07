All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, OT

Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

