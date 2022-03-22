Through Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|62
|35
|56
|91
|18
|37
|8
|0
|6
|242
|14.5
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|63
|41
|46
|87
|21
|40
|17
|1
|10
|210
|19.5
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|62
|21
|65
|86
|25
|38
|4
|2
|3
|168
|12.5
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|62
|28
|52
|80
|44
|22
|4
|0
|7
|203
|13.8
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|57
|46
|33
|79
|11
|12
|13
|0
|6
|263
|17.5
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|61
|18
|59
|77
|20
|38
|8
|0
|2
|219
|8.2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|63
|39
|38
|77
|1
|4
|7
|2
|7
|272
|14.3
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|60
|32
|44
|76
|16
|24
|7
|0
|3
|214
|15.0
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|62
|40
|36
|76
|7
|14
|13
|1
|4
|277
|14.4
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|60
|23
|52
|75
|17
|60
|7
|0
|6
|198
|11.6
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|62
|25
|50
|75
|8
|39
|6
|0
|5
|156
|16.0
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|60
|31
|44
|75
|34
|52
|14
|0
|0
|210
|14.8
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|62
|29
|45
|74
|37
|50
|10
|0
|5
|196
|14.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|16
|56
|72
|6
|16
|5
|0
|5
|142
|11.3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|59
|19
|52
|71
|-16
|14
|6
|0
|2
|216
|8.8
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|59
|22
|49
|71
|39
|14
|5
|0
|5
|175
|12.6
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|48
|22
|46
|68
|17
|27
|6
|0
|5
|231
|9.5
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|53
|26
|42
|68
|14
|10
|5
|2
|5
|159
|16.4
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|60
|27
|39
|66
|8
|22
|10
|0
|7
|170
|15.9
|Matt Duchene
|Nashville
|59
|34
|32
|66
|11
|22
|14
|0
|6
|170
|20.0
