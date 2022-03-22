Through Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton62355691183780624214.5
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton6341468721401711021019.5
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida62216586253842316812.5
Johnny GaudreauCalgary62285280442240720313.8
Auston MatthewsToronto574633791112130626317.5
Roman JosiNashville6118597720388022198.2
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg633938771472727214.3
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota60324476162470321415.0
Alex OvechkinWashington62403676714131427714.4
Nazem KadriColorado60235275176070619811.6
J.T. MillerVancouver6225507583960515616.0
Mikko RantanenColorado603144753452140021014.8
Matthew TkachukCalgary622945743750100519614.8
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers5816567261650514211.3
Patrick KaneChicago59195271-16146022168.8
Cale MakarColorado59224971391450517512.6
Nathan MacKinnonColorado4822466817276052319.5
Mitch MarnerToronto53264268141052515916.4
Steven StamkosTampa Bay60273966822100717015.9
Matt DucheneNashville593432661122140617020.0

