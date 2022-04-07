Through Thursday, April 7, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|70
|41
|65
|106
|22
|41
|9
|0
|9
|282
|14.5
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|70
|26
|76
|102
|30
|42
|5
|3
|5
|195
|13.3
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|70
|50
|51
|101
|21
|40
|20
|1
|10
|246
|20.3
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|70
|34
|63
|97
|51
|24
|6
|0
|9
|230
|14.8
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|65
|54
|41
|95
|12
|14
|14
|0
|8
|302
|17.9
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|61
|31
|57
|88
|20
|14
|6
|3
|5
|186
|16.7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|68
|40
|47
|87
|22
|28
|11
|0
|4
|245
|16.3
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|70
|33
|53
|86
|44
|60
|10
|0
|6
|226
|14.6
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|19
|65
|84
|12
|18
|5
|0
|5
|158
|12.0
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|67
|19
|65
|84
|23
|40
|9
|0
|2
|236
|8.1
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|69
|29
|55
|84
|7
|41
|7
|0
|6
|183
|15.8
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|67
|35
|49
|84
|31
|54
|16
|0
|2
|234
|15.0
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|11.4
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|68
|41
|41
|82
|0
|4
|7
|3
|7
|284
|14.4
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|68
|43
|38
|81
|4
|18
|14
|1
|5
|301
|14.3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|66
|22
|58
|80
|-16
|16
|8
|0
|2
|246
|8.9
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|69
|32
|47
|79
|13
|26
|12
|0
|8
|198
|16.2
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|57
|34
|42
|76
|31
|12
|10
|4
|4
|186
|18.3
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|66
|24
|51
|75
|40
|20
|6
|0
|5
|205
|11.7
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|54
|24
|50
|74
|14
|36
|6
|0
|5
|250
|9.6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.