Through Thursday, April 7, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton704165106224190928214.5
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida702676102304253519513.3
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton70505110121402011024620.3
Johnny GaudreauCalgary70346397512460923014.8
Auston MatthewsToronto655441951214140830217.9
Mitch MarnerToronto61315788201463518616.7
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota684047872228110424516.3
Matthew TkachukCalgary703353864460100622614.6
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers66196584121850515812.0
Roman JosiNashville6719658423409022368.1
J.T. MillerVancouver6929558474170618315.8
Mikko RantanenColorado673549843154160223415.0
Nazem KadriColorado65265783187180622811.4
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg684141820473728414.4
Alex OvechkinWashington68433881418141530114.3
Patrick KaneChicago66225880-16168022468.9
Steven StamkosTampa Bay693247791326120819816.2
Aleksander BarkovFlorida573442763112104418618.3
Cale MakarColorado66245175402060520511.7
Nathan MacKinnonColorado5424507414366052509.6

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you