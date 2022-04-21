Through Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|76
|43
|70
|113
|25
|43
|9
|0
|9
|306
|14.1
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|76
|30
|81
|111
|39
|42
|5
|3
|7
|214
|14.0
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|77
|38
|70
|108
|60
|26
|6
|0
|9
|248
|15.3
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|76
|54
|52
|106
|20
|40
|23
|1
|11
|264
|20.5
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|70
|58
|44
|102
|17
|16
|15
|0
|9
|330
|17.6
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|77
|39
|60
|99
|53
|62
|11
|0
|6
|244
|16.0
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|68
|34
|61
|95
|22
|16
|6
|3
|5
|206
|16.5
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|75
|43
|51
|94
|23
|30
|12
|0
|4
|268
|16.0
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|75
|30
|63
|93
|14
|43
|8
|0
|6
|193
|15.5
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|22
|70
|92
|18
|18
|5
|0
|5
|175
|12.6
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|73
|36
|55
|91
|38
|56
|16
|0
|2
|248
|14.5
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|73
|25
|65
|90
|-18
|18
|8
|0
|2
|274
|9.1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|75
|50
|40
|90
|9
|18
|16
|1
|5
|327
|15.3
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|75
|20
|69
|89
|16
|40
|9
|0
|2
|263
|7.6
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|75
|33
|54
|87
|17
|28
|12
|0
|9
|215
|15.3
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|74
|43
|44
|87
|-4
|4
|8
|3
|8
|300
|14.3
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|61
|31
|54
|85
|22
|40
|7
|0
|5
|279
|11.1
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|63
|37
|48
|85
|38
|14
|11
|4
|5
|201
|18.4
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|66
|26
|58
|84
|17
|71
|8
|0
|6
|232
|11.2
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|73
|27
|57
|84
|48
|26
|8
|0
|6
|227
|11.9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.