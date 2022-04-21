Through Thursday, April 21, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton764370113254390930614.1
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida763081111394253721414.0
Johnny GaudreauCalgary773870108602660924815.3
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton76545210620402311126420.5
Auston MatthewsToronto7058441021716150933017.6
Matthew TkachukCalgary773960995362110624416.0
Mitch MarnerToronto68346195221663520616.5
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota754351942330120426816.0
J.T. MillerVancouver75306393144380619315.5
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers72227092181850517512.6
Mikko RantanenColorado733655913856160224814.5
Patrick KaneChicago73256590-18188022749.1
Alex OvechkinWashington75504090918161532715.3
Roman JosiNashville7520698916409022637.6
Steven StamkosTampa Bay753354871728120921515.3
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg74434487-4483830014.3
Nathan MacKinnonColorado61315485224070527911.1
Aleksander BarkovFlorida633748853814114520118.4
Nazem KadriColorado66265884177180623211.2
Cale MakarColorado73275784482680622711.9

