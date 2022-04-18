Through Monday, April 18, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton754268110234390930213.9
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida753078108384253721314.1
Johnny GaudreauCalgary753669105592660924015.0
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton75545110519402311126120.7
Auston MatthewsToronto7058441021716150933017.6
Matthew TkachukCalgary753957965260110624016.3
Mitch MarnerToronto67346094231663520516.6
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota744350932330120426616.2
J.T. MillerVancouver73296291114370618815.4
Mikko RantanenColorado723655913856160224614.6
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers71226890171850517012.9
Roman JosiNashville7420688817409022627.6
Patrick KaneChicago71256388-17168022639.5
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg73434487-3483829714.5
Alex OvechkinWashington73473986718151531714.8
Nathan MacKinnonColorado59315384214070527511.3
Steven StamkosTampa Bay743351841626120921115.6
Nazem KadriColorado65265783187180622811.4
Cale MakarColorado71265682482480622211.7
Aleksander BarkovFlorida623448823714104419717.3

