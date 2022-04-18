Through Monday, April 18, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|75
|42
|68
|110
|23
|43
|9
|0
|9
|302
|13.9
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|75
|30
|78
|108
|38
|42
|5
|3
|7
|213
|14.1
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|75
|36
|69
|105
|59
|26
|6
|0
|9
|240
|15.0
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|75
|54
|51
|105
|19
|40
|23
|1
|11
|261
|20.7
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|70
|58
|44
|102
|17
|16
|15
|0
|9
|330
|17.6
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|75
|39
|57
|96
|52
|60
|11
|0
|6
|240
|16.3
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|67
|34
|60
|94
|23
|16
|6
|3
|5
|205
|16.6
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|74
|43
|50
|93
|23
|30
|12
|0
|4
|266
|16.2
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|73
|29
|62
|91
|11
|43
|7
|0
|6
|188
|15.4
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|72
|36
|55
|91
|38
|56
|16
|0
|2
|246
|14.6
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|71
|22
|68
|90
|17
|18
|5
|0
|5
|170
|12.9
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|74
|20
|68
|88
|17
|40
|9
|0
|2
|262
|7.6
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|71
|25
|63
|88
|-17
|16
|8
|0
|2
|263
|9.5
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|73
|43
|44
|87
|-3
|4
|8
|3
|8
|297
|14.5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|73
|47
|39
|86
|7
|18
|15
|1
|5
|317
|14.8
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|59
|31
|53
|84
|21
|40
|7
|0
|5
|275
|11.3
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|74
|33
|51
|84
|16
|26
|12
|0
|9
|211
|15.6
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|11.4
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|71
|26
|56
|82
|48
|24
|8
|0
|6
|222
|11.7
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|62
|34
|48
|82
|37
|14
|10
|4
|4
|197
|17.3
