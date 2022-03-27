Through Sunday, March 27, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton65356297143980624914.1
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton6647479416402011022121.3
Johnny GaudreauCalgary65306090492250821114.2
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida64216889254042317212.2
Matthew TkachukCalgary653250824254100620815.4
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg664141823473727814.7
Auston MatthewsToronto594734811014130627117.3
J.T. MillerVancouver6528528093970616716.8
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota62354580182680322315.7
Roman JosiNashville6318617919408022277.9
Nazem KadriColorado62255479166780621111.8
Patrick KaneChicago62215778-13147022279.3
Alex OvechkinWashington65423678716141528614.7
Mikko RantanenColorado623245773352140121614.8
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers6016587471650514311.2
Cale MakarColorado61244973371460518313.1
Mitch MarnerToronto55274471141052516516.4
Nathan MacKinnonColorado5022487016296052389.2
Steven StamkosTampa Bay63294069824110718415.8
Mika ZibanejadN.Y. Rangers652642682212131218414.1

