Through Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|62
|97
|14
|39
|8
|0
|6
|249
|14.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|66
|47
|47
|94
|16
|40
|20
|1
|10
|221
|21.3
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|65
|30
|60
|90
|49
|22
|5
|0
|8
|211
|14.2
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|64
|21
|68
|89
|25
|40
|4
|2
|3
|172
|12.2
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|65
|32
|50
|82
|42
|54
|10
|0
|6
|208
|15.4
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|66
|41
|41
|82
|3
|4
|7
|3
|7
|278
|14.7
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|59
|47
|34
|81
|10
|14
|13
|0
|6
|271
|17.3
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|52
|80
|9
|39
|7
|0
|6
|167
|16.8
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|62
|35
|45
|80
|18
|26
|8
|0
|3
|223
|15.7
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|63
|18
|61
|79
|19
|40
|8
|0
|2
|227
|7.9
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|62
|25
|54
|79
|16
|67
|8
|0
|6
|211
|11.8
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|62
|21
|57
|78
|-13
|14
|7
|0
|2
|227
|9.3
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|65
|42
|36
|78
|7
|16
|14
|1
|5
|286
|14.7
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|62
|32
|45
|77
|33
|52
|14
|0
|1
|216
|14.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|16
|58
|74
|7
|16
|5
|0
|5
|143
|11.2
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|61
|24
|49
|73
|37
|14
|6
|0
|5
|183
|13.1
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|55
|27
|44
|71
|14
|10
|5
|2
|5
|165
|16.4
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|50
|22
|48
|70
|16
|29
|6
|0
|5
|238
|9.2
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|63
|29
|40
|69
|8
|24
|11
|0
|7
|184
|15.8
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|26
|42
|68
|22
|12
|13
|1
|2
|184
|14.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.