Through Thursday, April 14, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|73
|42
|66
|108
|22
|41
|9
|0
|9
|296
|14.2
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|73
|28
|77
|105
|34
|42
|5
|3
|6
|207
|13.5
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|73
|51
|51
|102
|17
|40
|21
|1
|10
|257
|19.8
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|73
|34
|67
|101
|56
|26
|6
|0
|9
|237
|14.3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|68
|58
|41
|99
|14
|16
|15
|0
|9
|324
|17.9
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|73
|37
|55
|92
|49
|60
|11
|0
|6
|235
|15.7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|71
|42
|49
|91
|24
|28
|12
|0
|4
|257
|16.3
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|64
|31
|59
|90
|20
|16
|6
|3
|5
|196
|15.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|22
|67
|89
|17
|18
|5
|0
|5
|168
|13.1
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|71
|19
|68
|87
|22
|40
|9
|0
|2
|253
|7.5
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|70
|35
|52
|87
|35
|56
|16
|0
|2
|241
|14.5
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|72
|29
|57
|86
|8
|43
|7
|0
|6
|188
|15.4
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|71
|42
|43
|85
|-2
|4
|8
|3
|8
|290
|14.5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|71
|46
|39
|85
|8
|18
|15
|1
|5
|312
|14.7
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|69
|23
|60
|83
|-20
|16
|8
|0
|2
|254
|9.1
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|65
|26
|57
|83
|18
|71
|8
|0
|6
|228
|11.4
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|57
|29
|53
|82
|18
|40
|7
|0
|5
|268
|10.8
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|69
|26
|55
|81
|45
|22
|8
|0
|6
|219
|11.9
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|72
|32
|48
|80
|14
|26
|12
|0
|8
|206
|15.5
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|60
|34
|46
|80
|35
|12
|10
|4
|4
|193
|17.6
