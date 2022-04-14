Through Thursday, April 14, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton734266108224190929614.2
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida732877105344253620713.5
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton73515110217402111025719.8
Johnny GaudreauCalgary733467101562660923714.3
Auston MatthewsToronto685841991416150932417.9
Matthew TkachukCalgary733755924960110623515.7
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota714249912428120425716.3
Mitch MarnerToronto64315990201663519615.8
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers70226789171850516813.1
Roman JosiNashville7119688722409022537.5
Mikko RantanenColorado703552873556160224114.5
J.T. MillerVancouver7229578684370618815.4
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg71424385-2483829014.5
Alex OvechkinWashington71463985818151531214.7
Patrick KaneChicago69236083-20168022549.1
Nazem KadriColorado65265783187180622811.4
Nathan MacKinnonColorado57295382184070526810.8
Cale MakarColorado69265581452280621911.9
Steven StamkosTampa Bay723248801426120820615.5
Aleksander BarkovFlorida603446803512104419317.6

