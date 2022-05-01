Through Sunday, May 1, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton8044791232845100931414.0
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida803085115355453722213.5
Johnny GaudreauCalgary824075115642660926215.3
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton80555511017402411127819.8
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota8147611082734140528916.3
Steven StamkosTampa Bay81426410624361601124117.4
Auston MatthewsToronto73604610620181601034817.2
Matthew TkachukCalgary8242621045768120625316.6
J.T. MillerVancouver80326799154780620615.5
Mitch MarnerToronto72356297231663522415.6
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers75227496211850517712.4
Roman JosiNashville80237396134611022818.2
Patrick KaneChicago78266692-19189022879.1
Mikko RantanenColorado753656923556160225414.2
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg78464692-4483831614.6
Alex OvechkinWashington77504090818161533415.0
Nathan MacKinnonColorado65325688224270529910.7
Aleksander BarkovFlorida673949883618124521418.2
Nazem KadriColorado71285987137180624711.3
Cale MakarColorado77285886482690624011.7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you