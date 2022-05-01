Through Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|80
|44
|79
|123
|28
|45
|10
|0
|9
|314
|14.0
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|80
|30
|85
|115
|35
|54
|5
|3
|7
|222
|13.5
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|82
|40
|75
|115
|64
|26
|6
|0
|9
|262
|15.3
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|80
|55
|55
|110
|17
|40
|24
|1
|11
|278
|19.8
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|81
|47
|61
|108
|27
|34
|14
|0
|5
|289
|16.3
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|81
|42
|64
|106
|24
|36
|16
|0
|11
|241
|17.4
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|73
|60
|46
|106
|20
|18
|16
|0
|10
|348
|17.2
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|82
|42
|62
|104
|57
|68
|12
|0
|6
|253
|16.6
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|80
|32
|67
|99
|15
|47
|8
|0
|6
|206
|15.5
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|72
|35
|62
|97
|23
|16
|6
|3
|5
|224
|15.6
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|75
|22
|74
|96
|21
|18
|5
|0
|5
|177
|12.4
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|80
|23
|73
|96
|13
|46
|11
|0
|2
|281
|8.2
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|78
|26
|66
|92
|-19
|18
|9
|0
|2
|287
|9.1
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|75
|36
|56
|92
|35
|56
|16
|0
|2
|254
|14.2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|78
|46
|46
|92
|-4
|4
|8
|3
|8
|316
|14.6
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|77
|50
|40
|90
|8
|18
|16
|1
|5
|334
|15.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|65
|32
|56
|88
|22
|42
|7
|0
|5
|299
|10.7
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|67
|39
|49
|88
|36
|18
|12
|4
|5
|214
|18.2
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|71
|28
|59
|87
|13
|71
|8
|0
|6
|247
|11.3
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|77
|28
|58
|86
|48
|26
|9
|0
|6
|240
|11.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.