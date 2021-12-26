Through Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton2917324962550110915.6
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton2923264992013169823.5
Alex OvechkinWashington3122254718651214515.2
Nazem KadriColorado241127387305017514.7
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota30122436111010210511.4
Steven StamkosTampa Bay29142135686037817.9
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers29924335142037212.5
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida291023337221127513.3
Auston MatthewsToronto272013333680412116.5
J.T. MillerVancouver311022321164018012.5
John TavaresToronto291319324125019513.7
Sebastian AhoCarolina2615173212126018517.6
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg30181432-2220212614.3
Adam FoxN.Y. Rangers3052631714011588.6
Victor HedmanTampa Bay30724311320202779.1
Chandler StephensonVegas319223110100115018.0
William NylanderToronto301318311650410911.9
Johnny GaudreauCalgary281020301661039210.9
Mikko RantanenColorado2414163011167008117.3
Troy TerryAnaheim311812303125047424.3

