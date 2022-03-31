Through Thursday, March 31, 2022

PlayerTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPct
Connor McDavidEdmonton673763100184180626214.1
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton6849489718402011023321.0
Jonathan HuberdeauFlorida66237093264243418112.7
Johnny GaudreauCalgary66306090492250821613.9
Auston MatthewsToronto614936851114140727717.7
Matthew TkachukCalgary663251834254100621315.0
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota643745822026100423215.9
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg674141823473728314.5
Roman JosiNashville6518638121408022327.8
Nazem KadriColorado64265581177180622011.8
J.T. MillerVancouver6728538153970617615.9
Artemi PanarinN.Y. Rangers63186280121650515012.0
Patrick KaneChicago63215879-13147022299.2
Mikko RantanenColorado643346793254150122414.7
Alex OvechkinWashington66423678418141529314.3
Mitch MarnerToronto57284876171252517316.2
Cale MakarColorado63245074381860519112.6
Steven StamkosTampa Bay653043731124120818816.0
Nathan MacKinnonColorado5122487015346052419.1
Mika ZibanejadN.Y. Rangers682644702412131219013.7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

