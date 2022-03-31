Through Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|67
|37
|63
|100
|18
|41
|8
|0
|6
|262
|14.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|68
|49
|48
|97
|18
|40
|20
|1
|10
|233
|21.0
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|66
|23
|70
|93
|26
|42
|4
|3
|4
|181
|12.7
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|66
|30
|60
|90
|49
|22
|5
|0
|8
|216
|13.9
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|61
|49
|36
|85
|11
|14
|14
|0
|7
|277
|17.7
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|66
|32
|51
|83
|42
|54
|10
|0
|6
|213
|15.0
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|64
|37
|45
|82
|20
|26
|10
|0
|4
|232
|15.9
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|67
|41
|41
|82
|3
|4
|7
|3
|7
|283
|14.5
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|65
|18
|63
|81
|21
|40
|8
|0
|2
|232
|7.8
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|64
|26
|55
|81
|17
|71
|8
|0
|6
|220
|11.8
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|67
|28
|53
|81
|5
|39
|7
|0
|6
|176
|15.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|18
|62
|80
|12
|16
|5
|0
|5
|150
|12.0
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|63
|21
|58
|79
|-13
|14
|7
|0
|2
|229
|9.2
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|64
|33
|46
|79
|32
|54
|15
|0
|1
|224
|14.7
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|66
|42
|36
|78
|4
|18
|14
|1
|5
|293
|14.3
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|57
|28
|48
|76
|17
|12
|5
|2
|5
|173
|16.2
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|63
|24
|50
|74
|38
|18
|6
|0
|5
|191
|12.6
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|65
|30
|43
|73
|11
|24
|12
|0
|8
|188
|16.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|51
|22
|48
|70
|15
|34
|6
|0
|5
|241
|9.1
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|26
|44
|70
|24
|12
|13
|1
|2
|190
|13.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.