All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3427435713277
Toronto3522765011686
Tampa Bay32201114111597
Detroit32141173598105
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida351516434114120
Ottawa341516333103108
Montreal34151633395118

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3523665210990
New Jersey34221024611587
Washington372013444115102
Pittsburgh341910543115100
N.Y. Rangers361912543116100
N.Y. Islanders36201424211799
Philadelphia35111772990119
Columbus33102122289135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas36219648128101
Winnipeg35211314311292
Minnesota34201224211096
Colorado33191224010194
St. Louis351616335109129
Nashville33141453384101
Arizona33121652997122
Chicago3382142075125

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas372412149124104
Los Angeles382012646125130
Seattle321810440113104
Edmonton361915240129124
Calgary361613739112112
Vancouver341615335122131
San Jose361119628110137
Anaheim3592242283146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 3, Chicago 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Vancouver 6, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

