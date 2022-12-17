All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3024425011666
Toronto3119664410173
Tampa Bay2919913910585
Detroit3013116328897
Florida311413432104102
Ottawa3014142309594
Buffalo301414230119105
Montreal30141423088105

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey3021724410573
Carolina291766408475
Pittsburgh3018844010686
N.Y. Rangers3116105379686
N.Y. Islanders3117131359989
Washington3215134349594
Philadelphia31101472774100
Columbus30101822283123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3118854111285
Winnipeg291991399676
Minnesota3017112369687
Colorado2815112328780
St. Louis31151513194113
Nashville2812124287187
Arizona28101442479103
Chicago2971841867109

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas3222914510886
Los Angeles331612537109120
Seattle29161033510094
Edmonton311713135112106
Calgary3113126329298
Vancouver291313329101112
San Jose31101652596112
Anaheim3182031975132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

