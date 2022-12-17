All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|30
|24
|4
|2
|50
|116
|66
|Toronto
|31
|19
|6
|6
|44
|101
|73
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|105
|85
|Detroit
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|88
|97
|Florida
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|104
|102
|Ottawa
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|95
|94
|Buffalo
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|119
|105
|Montreal
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|88
|105
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|30
|21
|7
|2
|44
|105
|73
|Carolina
|29
|17
|6
|6
|40
|84
|75
|Pittsburgh
|30
|18
|8
|4
|40
|106
|86
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|16
|10
|5
|37
|96
|86
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|17
|13
|1
|35
|99
|89
|Washington
|32
|15
|13
|4
|34
|95
|94
|Philadelphia
|31
|10
|14
|7
|27
|74
|100
|Columbus
|30
|10
|18
|2
|22
|83
|123
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|112
|85
|Winnipeg
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|96
|76
|Minnesota
|30
|17
|11
|2
|36
|96
|87
|Colorado
|28
|15
|11
|2
|32
|87
|80
|St. Louis
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|94
|113
|Nashville
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|71
|87
|Arizona
|28
|10
|14
|4
|24
|79
|103
|Chicago
|29
|7
|18
|4
|18
|67
|109
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|32
|22
|9
|1
|45
|108
|86
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|109
|120
|Seattle
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|100
|94
|Edmonton
|31
|17
|13
|1
|35
|112
|106
|Calgary
|31
|13
|12
|6
|32
|92
|98
|Vancouver
|29
|13
|13
|3
|29
|101
|112
|San Jose
|31
|10
|16
|5
|25
|96
|112
|Anaheim
|31
|8
|20
|3
|19
|75
|132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Boston 4, Columbus 2
Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.