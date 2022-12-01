NHL Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48
Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62
Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72
Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70
Florida 23 10 9 4 24 81 81
Montreal 22 11 10 1 23 66 78
Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89
Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55
Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67
N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62
Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76
N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68
Washington 24 10 11 3 23 69 75
Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79
Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 98 66
Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53
Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56
Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65
Nashville 22 11 9 2 24 59 69
St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84
Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70
Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67
Seattle 22 14 5 3 31 84 70
Los Angeles 25 12 9 4 28 85 90
Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87
Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 68 71
Vancouver 23 9 11 3 21 80 91
San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92
Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO
Edmonton 5, Chicago 4
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4
Dallas 5, Anaheim 0
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
