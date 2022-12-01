NHL Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48

Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62

Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72

Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70

Florida 23 10 9 4 24 81 81

Montreal 22 11 10 1 23 66 78

Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89

Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74

Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55

Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67

N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62

Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76

N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68

Washington 24 10 11 3 23 69 75

Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79

Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 98 66

Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53

Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56

Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65

Nashville 22 11 9 2 24 59 69

St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84

Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70

Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83

Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67

Seattle 22 14 5 3 31 84 70

Los Angeles 25 12 9 4 28 85 90

Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87

Calgary 22 10 9 3 23 68 71

Vancouver 23 9 11 3 21 80 91

San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92

Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 3, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 4, SO

Edmonton 5, Chicago 4

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you